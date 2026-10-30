Thailand Has Sufficient Food, Energy Supplies, Anutin Assures Public

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng Khoon Hock

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (NNN) -- Thailand has sufficient food supplies and energy resources to meet domestic needs, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assured the public, urging people to remain vigilant but not panic amid growing concerns over possible regional and global disruptions.

In a statement posted on the Thai Government's Public Relations Department Facebook page, Anutin said the country had ample agricultural produce and raw materials to ensure food security.

His remarks followed advisories issued by several countries urging their citizens to stockpile at least 72 hours' worth of food in preparation for potential emergencies.

“The government was closely monitoring developments and taking precautionary measures to safeguard the country's food and energy supplies,” he said on Friday.

On energy security, Anutin said the government was monitoring regional developments and their potential impact on energy prices, while preparing alternative energy sources as a precaution.

He also said Thai embassies had been instructed to look after Thai communities in countries that had issued the advisories and keep them informed of relevant developments.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the Foreign Ministry was closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and had put in place measures to assist and alert Thai nationals in higher-risk areas.

He said evacuation plans had also been reviewed in coordination with the Royal Thai Armed Forces and were ready to be activated immediately should the situation escalate.

Thailand could draw on its contingency plans and experience in handling similar situations in the past, he added.

It was reported recently that several countries, including the United Kingdom and Japan, had urged their citizens to set aside essential supplies, including food, drinking water and medicines, to sustain themselves for at least three days in the event of emergencies or disruptions to essential services.

--NNN