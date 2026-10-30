Humanitarian Aid Being Delivered To Oleshky, 25 Buses With 750 Seats Ready For Evacuation Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ombudsman said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"We are in Armiansk. Here, we are working with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and coordinating further steps as part of this mission. Journalists from three countries have also joined the coverage," he wrote.

Lubinets noted that preparations had been made to a high standard. He said humanitarian aid was being delivered to Oleshky residents.

"Our main task is to ensure that this aid reaches everyone who needs it. We are paying particular attention to the elderly, people with disabilities and anyone who, due to their health or other circumstances, cannot take care of themselves," he said.

Routes to Oleshky cleared of mines, humanitarian convoy ready to depart – Lubinets

The ombudsman stressed that another key area of the mission is ensuring that civilians could leave the town. According to him, everyone wishing to leave Oleshky will be given an opportunity to evacuate safely.

"Twenty-five buses with a total capacity of 750 seats have been prepared, along with ambulances for people with limited mobility," he said.

Lubinets added that those who decided to stay could do so and would receive all the humanitarian assistance they needed.

"It is now equally important for both sides to observe the ceasefire. Special thanks go to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. We continue our work. I thank Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova for her cooperation in carrying out this mission. Special thanks go to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her mediation and coordination," he said.

As reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine applying exclusively to the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

According to the White House press office, the parties agreed to temporarily halt all military activity in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.

The ceasefire in the Oleshky area is scheduled to remain in effect from October 27 until 22:59 on Sunday, November 1.