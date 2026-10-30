Russian Attacks Leave Consumers Without Power In Kyiv And Four Regions Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, national power grid operator Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

"Yesterday and overnight, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as well as due to attacks on energy infrastructure in previous days, consumers in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions remain without power this morning," the statement said.

Repair work has begun wherever the security situation allows.

Due to the consequences of Russian attacks, power consumption restrictions for industrial users and hourly power outage schedules affecting up to 2.5 groups are being implemented in some regions through the end of the day.

Russian attacks leave over 350,000 without power in Dnipro and surrounding area

As of 09:30 on Friday, electricity consumption was 6.5% lower than the previous day, reflecting the impact of power cuts and damage to energy facilities. Ukrenergo urged consumers to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances between 16:00 and 22:00.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy reported that emergency power cuts were in effect in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to equipment damaged by Russian attacks. Emergency outages may also be introduced in individual regions if the situation in the power system deteriorates.