Ukraine Imposes New Sanctions On Russia's Rassvet Satellite System, 39 Shadow Fleet Vessels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Presidential Office announced this on its website.

The sanctions package targeting the Rassvet system includes 10 companies and 19 Russian nationals associated with them. They are involved in developing the Rassvet system, which Russia plans to use in Ukraine to continue its aggressive and unprovoked war.

"Russia seeks to develop a satellite system similar to the Starlink network that would enable it to command troops, guide and control attack drones, including Shahed drones, and missiles in real time. Deploying this system could help Russia not only maintain continuous real-time control over its weapons in Ukraine, but also pose threats to other countries," the statement said.

The companies subject to sanctions include:



Bureau 1440 – developer, project coordinator and systems integrator of the Rassvet project;

Labs 1440, affiliated with the company, which specializes in manufacturing solar panels for spacecraft;

FAB Rassvet – involved in the development, production and maintenance of low-Earth-orbit communications satellites and user terminals; AeroCosmic Instruments, a Belarusian company that develops and prototypes components for aerospace systems.

Sanctions have also been imposed on 5S Group, which supplies foreign industrial equipment to Russia and develops industrial computers under the RMatic brand. According to the Presidential Office, one of these computers was supplied to the sanctioned manufacturer of electronic warfare systems and Orlan drones and used in research and development work for Bureau 1440.

Other sanctioned companies include Production Association Akvamash, which specializes in metal machining and the manufacture of precision components; L-Optics, a supplier and integrator of optical, telecommunications and laser equipment, photonics and quantum communications systems; Elesar Group, which supplies foreign-made electronic components and equipment to Russia; and Small Spacecraft, which specializes in developing space technology and ground-based satellite communications equipment.

"Rassvet is Russia's attempt to create its own low-Earth-orbit satellite system and use it in the war against Ukraine and to threaten the entire world. The project depends on foreign technologies, equipment and components, so we are targeting these supply chains at the development stage and calling on our partners to align their sanctions," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy.

In addition, Ukraine has introduced another sanctions package targeting Russia's shadow fleet. It covers 39 maritime vessels flying the flags of the following countries and territories: Russia – 17; Barbados – 3; Liberia – 3; the Marshall Islands – 3; Panama – 3; Hong Kong – 2; Djibouti – 2; the Bahamas – 1; Equatorial Guinea – 1; Zimbabwe – 1; Cameroon – 1; Palau – 1; and Sierra Leone – 1.

Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian ballistic weapons makers and defense industry component suppliers

These vessels facilitate the export of Russian crude oil, petroleum products and gas condensate, which are among the most important sources of revenue for the aggressor state's budget and are subsequently used to finance the war against Ukrainians. The vessels transport Russian energy resources to ports in China, India, Egypt, Turkey and other countries. One of the vessels, the Vasily Dinkov, alone carried out 15 shipments of approximately 726,000 tonnes of Russian crude oil in the first half of 2026.

Some of the vessels are already subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Switzerland and Australia. Ukraine will share all relevant information with its partners to ensure full alignment of sanctions across international jurisdictions.