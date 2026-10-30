Bilour Fires Back At Fazlur Rehman, Says Government Should Not Be Considered Weak

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information Samar Haroon Bilour has said that the provincial government has come with a mission to build a changing, developing and stronger Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said that 4,049 schools across the province need repairs, and plans are being prepared for their reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, the adviser said that the investigation into the school incident in Dir Colony has been completed. She added that the repair of damaged schools across the province would be ensured in the shortest possible time.

She said that eight new armoured vehicles had been provided to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, while further measures would be taken in the coming weeks to strengthen the police force.

Regarding the health sector, Samar Haroon Bilour said that investigations into alleged internal corruption in the Sehat Card programme were under way. The performance of the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) system and members of hospital boards was also being reviewed. However, she clarified that the Sehat Card programme was not being discontinued.

Commenting on the anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar, she said negative propaganda was being spread against the action. She stressed that indiscriminate action against encroachments was necessary to improve the city's traffic and sewerage systems. According to her, the areas would be beautified in the next phase.

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She said that the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP) was now working at night as well. Measures were also being taken to prevent the theft of manhole covers.

Speaking about political matters, the information adviser said that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is in safe hands and in protective custody. However, she declined to disclose whether he is in Peshawar or outside the city.

Samar Haroon Bilour also accused Sohail Afridi of alleged corruption worth billions of rupees in various projects and involvement in major scandals in the mining sector.

Reacting to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's statements, she said his remarks reflected anger, fear and frustration. She claimed that evidence of corruption had emerged during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government's tenure, adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was unhappy over the lack of consultation with him under the current government.

The information adviser further said that the government would take action wherever irregularities were found. She added that the government was willing to learn from Maulana Fazlur Rehman's constructive suggestions but should not be considered weak.

She made it clear that no recommendations or influence would be entertained during the anti-encroachment operation. She added that if Mufti Mahmood Centre was also established on government land, action would be taken against it as well.