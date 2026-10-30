Lakeland Clinic Uses Shockwave Therapy To Treat Chronic Tendon And Joint Pain Without Surgery

MENAFN - GetNews)"A specialist administers a noninvasive shockwave therapy treatment at ChiroMed Wellness Centers in Lakeland, Florida, to relieve chronic knee and tendon pain without surgery."ChiroMed Wellness Centers offers shockwave therapy at its Lakeland and The Villages offices, using the Omniwave acoustic wave system to treat chronic tendon, ligament, and joint pain such as plantar fasciitis and shoulder, hip and knee pain. Led by Dr. Justin Bergin, DC, the clinic starts every plan with an exam and tracks progress against baseline markers, giving active adults in Central Florida a noninvasive, drug-free option.

LAKELAND, Fla. - October 30, 2026 - ChiroMed Wellness Centers offers shockwave therapy in Florida at its Lakeland and The Villages offices for adults living with chronic tendon, ligament and joint pain. The clinic uses the Omniwave acoustic wave system, a noninvasive treatment that sends pressure pulses through the skin to increase local blood flow and support repair in tissue that has stopped healing on its own. Led by Dr. Justin Bergin, DC, the practice uses the treatment for conditions such as plantar fasciitis and shoulder, hip and knee pain, and every patient receives an exam before a plan is set.

Active Lifestyles and Lingering Tendon Pain in Central Florida

In Central Florida, staying active is a year-round habit. Golf, pickleball, and long walks fill many residents' calendars, and many working adults spend full shifts on their feet. That activity takes a toll on tendons and joints over time. Heel pain from plantar fasciitis, a shoulder that flares after a round of golf, or a knee that aches on the stairs can linger for months.

By the time these patients reach a specialist, many have already tried the usual remedies. Rest, stretching, braces, and over-the-counter pain relievers may bring short-term relief, but chronic tendon problems often return once normal activity resumes. Tendons also tend to recover more slowly with age, which is why these injuries are common among adults over 40. Steroid injections and surgery remain options for some, yet many patients ask about approaches that do not involve medication, downtime, or an operating room.

How Shockwave Therapy Works

For patients considering shockwave therapy in Florida, the process is simple. A clinician places a handheld applicator over the painful area with a layer of gel. The device delivers acoustic pressure waves through the skin into the affected tendon, ligament, or joint tissue. The goal is to increase circulation and prompt a repair response in tissue caught in a cycle of irritation. Patients usually feel a firm tapping or pulsing sensation, and the intensity is adjusted to their comfort.

Research supports acoustic wave therapy for certain conditions. A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials found that extracorporeal shockwave therapy for tendon pai was associated with meaningful pain reduction across several tendinopathies, while noting that more research is needed to define the best protocol for each condition.

Benefits patients may experience include:



Noninvasive care with no incisions, needles, or anesthesia

A drug-free approach that may reduce reliance on pain medication

Short sessions with little to no downtime

Treatment aimed at the tendon, ligament, or joint tissue causing the pain

Support for improved mobility in daily activities and recreation A structured course with progress tracked at a set review point

Who Is a Candidate for Shockwave Therapy

Shockwave therapy is not appropriate for everyone. The clinic does not use it for patients who are pregnant, take blood-thinning medications, or have an active infection or tumor in the treatment area, or for those who recently received a steroid injection at the site. Pain that originates from a nerve root or is referred from elsewhere in the body is also a poor fit, which is one reason the exam comes first. Temporary redness or soreness after a session is possible.

An Exam-First, Measured Approach

ChiroMed's approach to shockwave therapy in Florida is built around evaluation and measurement. Dr. Bergin, who has practiced chiropractic care for 22 years, personally performs exams at both offices. Each plan begins with a hands-on evaluation and X-rays when needed, followed by a report of findings that explains whether shockwave therapy is appropriate and how many sessions are recommended. Progress is checked against baseline markers at a scheduled review. If a patient is not improving by then, the plan changes.

“Most of the people we see aren't training for a marathon. They want to finish 18 holes, play pickleball with their friends, or get through a workday without their heel or shoulder running the show,” said Dr. Justin Bergin, DC, founder of ChiroMed Wellness Centers.“Shockwave gives us a way to work on tendon and joint problems that haven't responded to rest and stretching without putting someone on medication or steering them toward surgery. We're careful about who it's for, and we tell patients up front when it isn't the right fit.”

When appropriate, the clinic pairs shockwave sessions with other conservative care, including soft tissue therapy, knee decompression, and chiropractic adjustments. With offices in Lakeland and Lady Lake, the practice serves patients across Polk County, the Villages, and nearby communities.

“We built the program around numbers we can track,” Bergin said.“Before the first session, we know where a patient is starting from. At the review, we look at those same markers again. That keeps everyone honest, including us, and it means nobody spends weeks on a treatment that isn't helping.”

Scheduling a Consultation in Lakeland and The Villages

ChiroMed Wellness Centers is accepting new patients at both locations. Adults who want to know whether they are candidates can schedule a consultation, which includes an exam and a review of findings. Shockwave therapy is generally self-pay, with payment plans available, while chiropractic services may be billed to insurance. Details about shockwave therapy in Florid and the consultation process are available on the clinic's website, and patients can also call either office to book a visit.

About ChiroMed Wellness Centers

ChiroMed Wellness Centers is a chiropractic and integrative wellness practice with offices in Lakeland and Lady Lake, Florida. Founded by Dr. Justin Bergin, DC, the practice specializes in chiropractic care, spinal decompression, soft tissue therapy, and shockwave therapy for chronic musculoskeletal pain. ChiroMed Wellness Centers is committed to providing patients in Lakeland, The Villages, and surrounding areas with noninvasive, drug-free treatment options for back, joint and tendon conditions.