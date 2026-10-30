Half Of Market Dips Stop Before 5%. Cronus Market Intelligence Built Regimesignaltm To Tell Them Apart

MENAFN - GetNews)Cronus Market Intelligence, LLC describes RegimeSignal as a market research platform focused on the S&P 500 cycle. Its framework separates pullback, correction, bear-regime and recovery research rather than reducing the market outlook to a single bullish or bearish label.

The reason is in the record. Market declines do not come in one size, and the decisions that cost investors the most come from mistaking one size for another: selling a 7% pullback as if it were the start of a bear market, or holding through a bear market as if it were a pullback that will fix itself. In late October 2026, with the S&P 500 about 2.5% below its October 6 record, that question is not academic.

Most dips stay small

Since 1950 the S&P 500 has fallen at least 2.5% below a closing high 152 times. About half of those dips, 49%, went on to reach 5%. Only 17% reached 10%, and 7% became bear markets of 20% or more. A deeper starting point raises the odds without changing the pattern: of declines that reached 4%, 70% went on to 5%, 25% to 10% and 10% to 20%.

Declines of 5% or more are routine. One began in 43 of the 77 calendar years since 1950, and the median gap between the end of one such decline and the start of the next was about two months. Investors who treat each one as an emergency will spend much of their time in one.

What seventy-four declines show

From January 3, 1950 through October 23, 2026, the S&P 500 fell at least 5% from a closing high 74 times, measuring each decline from the high to the lowest close before a new high. Sorted by depth, they split into three groups that behave nothing alike: 48 pullbacks of 5% to 10%, with a median decline of 6.5% over about four weeks; 15 corrections of 10% to 20%, with a median decline of 14.0% over about three months; and 11 bear markets of 20% or more, with a median decline of 33.5% over about 15 months.

The odds rank the same way every time. Of the 74 declines that reached 5%, 26 went on to 10%, or 35%. Of those 26, 11 went on to 20%, or 42%. Only 15% of all 5% declines became bear markets. A pullback has typically cost about a month; a bear market can cost two and a half years. Any tool that calls all three "bearish" is telling an investor almost nothing.

The best days hide inside the worst stretches

The large declines are also where the market's biggest gains have happened. All 20 of the S&P 500's best single days since 1950 came during declines of 10% or more, and 19 of them came during bear markets. All 20 of its worst days came during those same declines.

That clustering is why getting back in matters as much as getting out. From January 1950 through October 23, 2026, the index rose about 458-fold on price alone. Without its 10 best days, the gain falls to about 199-fold. After the 11 bear market lows since 1950, the index rose a median 33.7% in the first year; an investor who waited for a 20% rebound before buying captured a median 11.2% of it.

A framework built around distinct market conditions

RegimeSignal presents Bear Regime Signal, Market Break Signal Tier 1, Market Break Signal Tier 2 and Regime Recovery Signal as distinct parts of its research framework. The company describes their respective roles as bear-regime, pullback, correction and recovery signals.

Alongside those classifier signals, the platform presents Bull Velocity and Bear Velocity as directional context within a regime. They are not additional classifier signals. The distinction between a classification and supporting context helps readers understand what a particular output is intended to represent.

The company also publishes a weekly market outlook that pairs its signal readings with the surrounding evidence: market breadth, the index's position against its long-term trend, credit and volatility conditions, and historical base rates for comparable market states.

Making the research process inspectable

According to the company's published methodology, RegimeSignal draws on trend, breadth, volatility and macroeconomic information. The public product materials describe sourced inputs, defined signal logic and out-of-sample walk-forward evaluation.

The developer materials also describe an emphasis on reproducibility and avoiding look-ahead bias, retrospective relabeling and selectively chosen historical windows. These are the company's descriptions of its research process, not claims of certainty about future market conditions.

Each signal publishes its own record: how often it was right when it fired, how often it fired falsely, and how many observations sit behind those figures. The company also distinguishes the evidence supporting different signals and describes the recovery signal as confirmation of a transition rather than a standalone prediction. Readers should consult the methodology and disclosures before interpreting validation language or comparing different outputs.

RegimeSignal is developed by Kip Lytel, CFA, MBA, BA in Economics. The company's product is presented as market intelligence and research, not individualized investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.

Further information is available on the platform's home page, S&P 500 Forecast & Stock Market Prediction | RegimeSignal, and on the RegimeSignal platform overview.

Market forecasts remain uncertain. Past market signal record does not guarantee future results.

About the company

Cronus Market Intelligence, LLC is a Delaware limited liability company focused on the research, development and commercialization of advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantitative modeling technologies for analyzing complex market behavior. The company is the developer of RegimeSignal, a subscription-based market intelligence and data analytics platform focused on the U.S. equity market, including the S&P 500. More at cronusmarketintelligencellc.

Notes and sources

Market data: S&P 500 daily closing prices, January 3, 1950 to October 23, 2026, via Yahoo Finance (index ^GSPC; S&P Dow Jones Indices). A decline is measured from a closing high to the lowest close before the index sets a new closing high; smaller declines inside a larger one are not counted separately. Best and worst days are one-day percentage changes. Price multiples exclude dividends. "Waiting for a 20% rebound" buys at the first close 20% above the bear market low and holds to one year after the low. Calculations by the RegimeSignal Team.

By the RegimeSignal Team

Company-submitted article draft for paid distribution; not independent AP reporting.