Three Jacoby & Meyers Partners Recognized As Consumer Attorney Visionaries By Los Angeles Times Studios

LOS ANGELES, CA - October 30, 2026 - Jacoby & Meyers Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that three of its standout trial attorneys-Laura Lynn Davidson, Shane Hapuarachy, and Laura Frank Sedrish-have been named Consumer Attorney Visionaries by Los Angeles Times Studios.

Selected through nominations from colleagues and peers, this prestigious honor recognizes top legal practitioners across Southern California who exhibit exceptional legal skill, demonstrate unwavering dedication to client advocacy, and make significant contributions to the broader community. The distinction also highlights the attorneys' outstanding success in securing major settlements and verdicts over the past two years, as well as their ongoing leadership within the firm and the legal industry at large.

The three honored Partners represent the highest standard of trial excellence at Jacoby & Meyers:



Laura Lynn Davidson: With over 25 years of experience holding corporations and insurance companies accountable, Davidson focuses on catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, premises liability, and motor carrier cases. Her relentless commitment to her clients has resulted in numerous seven-figure verdicts and settlements throughout California.

Shane Hapuarachy: Bringing a strategic, thoughtful approach to litigation, Hapuarachy has spent over a decade advocating for families affected by wrongful death and catastrophic injuries. His courage to embrace risks and fight for justice has helped him recover millions of dollars, including jury verdicts that far exceeded initial defense offers. Laura Frank Sedrish: With more than two decades of experience fighting for personal injury victims, Sedrish has built a formidable reputation for securing multi-million dollar recoveries. Beyond the courtroom, her dedication to mentoring and advocating for women in the legal profession underscores her deep commitment to community and equality.



“Having three of our Partners recognized as Consumer Attorney Visionaries by Los Angeles Times Studios reinforces our continued commitment to trial excellence and client-centered representation,” firm leadership stated.“We congratulate Laura Lynn Davidson, Shane Hapuarachy, and Laura Frank Sedrish on this well-deserved distinction.”

For over 50 years, Jacoby & Meyers has remained steadfast in its founding mission to level the playing field for accident victims and their families against massive insurance companies and corporations. This latest recognition reflects the firm's enduring legacy of making high-quality justice accessible to all Californians.

About Jacoby & Meyers Injury Lawyers

For more than five decades, Jacoby & Meyers has been a champion for the injured, offering top-tier legal representation to accident victims across California. The firm is dedicated to helping clients recover the maximum compensation possible for personal injuries, wrongful death, vehicle accidents, and more.

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