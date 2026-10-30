Deseret Medical Associates To Participate In Mountainbrook Village Health & Wellness Fair On November 5

MENAFN - GetNews)Deseret Medical Associates will participate in the MountainBrook Village Health & Wellness Fair on Thursday, November 5, 2026, in Gold Canyon, Arizona. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Building C, 85118, bringing MountainBrook Village residents together with local health and wellness professionals to learn about resources that support their well-being.

Deseret Medical Associates will have a booth at the fair, where community members can meet the team, ask questions, and have informal conversations about their healthcare needs. For the practice, participating in community events is about more than simply having a presence. It is an opportunity to meet people where they are and make healthcare conversations feel more personal and approachable.

Healthcare often begins with a question, a concern, or a conversation about an individual's needs. Connecting with healthcare professionals in a welcoming community setting gives residents an opportunity to learn about available resources and become more familiar with local healthcare providers.

Deseret Medical Associates emphasizes a personalized approach to primary care, recognizing the importance of understanding each individual beyond their medical chart. The practice offers healthcare services that include preventive care, chronic disease management, minor procedures, and telemedicine appointments, helping patients access care suited to their needs.

The MountainBrook Village Health & Wellness Fair offers residents an opportunity to connect with local health and wellness professionals in one setting. Attendees are welcome to visit the Deseret Medical Associates booth throughout the event to introduce themselves, ask questions, and learn more about the practice and its approach to patient care.

Deseret Medical Associates looks forward to meeting MountainBrook Village residents and participating in an event centered on community health, personal connections, and meaningful conversations between residents and local healthcare professionals.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: MountainBrook Village Health & Wellness Fair

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Venue: Building C, 85118

Location: Gold Canyon, Arizona, United States

ABOUT DESERET MEDICAL ASSOCIATES

Deseret Medical Associates is a healthcare practice based in Gold Canyon, Arizona. The practice provides primary care and personalized healthcare services, including preventive care, chronic disease management, minor procedures, telemedicine, and personalized concierge care.