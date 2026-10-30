J&P Coatings Says Northeast Ohio Garage Floors Take On Road Salt Before The First Snow Falls

MENAFN - GetNews)"Coated garage floor resisting road brine and winter runoff, installed by J&P Coatings in Greater Cleveland, Ohio"Ohio road crews routinely pre-treat pavement with liquid salt brine ahead of storms, which means vehicles pick up chloride on dry roads on days most drivers would not consider winter driving. J&P Coatings says that practice, long standard in the state, starts a garage floor's salt exposure earlier than homeowners account for, and that brine in solution reaches a concrete slab differently than granular rock salt does.

CLEVELAND, OH - October 30, 2026 - The Ohio Department of Transportation reported earlier this month that it had more than 30,000 tons of salt stockpiled in Cuyahoga County for the season and that crews use both rock salt and salt brine. J&P Coatings says the brine side of that operation is the part homeowners consistently underestimate.

Anti-icing, the practice of applying liquid brine to pavement before a storm arrives to keep ice from bonding to the road, has been standard in Ohio for years. ODOT guidance puts typical anti-icing application at 20 to 40 gallons per lane mile, and crews also pre-wet granular salt with 8 to 10 gallons of brine per ton so it stays on the road instead of scattering.

The consequence for a homeowner is simple arithmetic. Treated pavement exists before the snow does.

"People date salt season to the first real snow. Their garage floor dates it to the first forecast," said Dave Borkholder, owner of J&P Coatings. "Crews run ahead of the storm, the road is wet, and somebody drives home on a clear day and parks a car that drips salt water onto bare concrete all night."

Why brine reaches a slab differently than rock salt

Road brine is typically a 23 percent salt solution, and that form matters.

Granular rock salt has to dissolve before it does anything, and a meaningful share of it bounces or is thrown clear of the pavement entirely. Brine arrives already in solution. It coats, it clings, and it stays wet longer, which is precisely why crews use it. The same property means a vehicle carries it home as a liquid film across the undercarriage rather than as scattered crystals.

That film drips onto a garage floor and pools, typically in the same places under the same vehicle, night after night. Chloride already in solution does not need to dissolve before it can move into the pore structure of the concrete. A garage is also enclosed, so the water evaporates slowly and leaves the salt concentrated exactly where it sat.

Northeast Ohio compounds the problem. Local slabs go through more than 40 freeze-thaw cycles in a typical winter, and vehicles track in deicing salt from November through March.

"The damage people picture happens outside, in the weather, on the driveway," Borkholder said. "A lot of it happens on the garage floor, in the dark, from a car that looks clean."

What Northeast Ohio homeowners can do

J&P points to several measures that reduce exposure without changing how anyone drives.

Rinse the undercarriage periodically through the season, particularly after long stretches on treated roads. Avoid letting slush and meltwater stand on the slab, since evaporation concentrates the chloride rather than removing it. Squeegee or mop standing water out of parking bays. And keep deicers off concrete placed within the last year, which has significantly lower freeze-thaw resistance than mature concrete.

None of this eliminates the contact, which is the argument for putting a barrier between the brine and the slab. On a coated floor the runoff sits on the coating rather than soaking into the concrete, and can be cleared away. J&P installs an aliphatic polyaspartic topcoat that is chemically resistant to the chloride compounds in road salt, where standard epoxy binder degrades under prolonged salt exposure.

The company adds that surface preparation determines whether any barrier holds. J&P diamond-grinds every floor to raw concrete before coating, and notes that a slab already scaling from previous winters needs that damage addressed before anything is applied over it.

Winter does not stop the work. The Duralast polyaspartic system J&P installs applies in temperatures from 20 to 120 degrees, against roughly 50 to 90 degrees for epoxy, and the company completes garage floor coating projects across Greater Cleveland in January and February. Most installations finish in a single day, with the topcoat curing in one to two hours, light foot traffic the same day and vehicles back within 24 hours.

J&P Coatings serves Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties in Ohio and Erie County in Pennsylvania, covering garages, basement, patios, pool decks and commercial floors. Free estimates are available by phone at (440) 557-3141 or through the company's website.

About J&P Coatings

J&P Coatings is a family-owned floor coating contractor based in Middlefield, Ohio, serving Greater Cleveland, Northeast Ohio and Northwestern Pennsylvania. The company installs Duralast polyaspartic and epoxy floor coating systems built for the region's road salt, freeze-thaw cycling and heavy garage use, diamond-grinding every floor to raw concrete and backing residential work with a limited transferable warranty. J&P Coatings was recognized as the second-ranked Duralast installer nationally in 2024 and holds more than 138 five-star customer reviews. Learn more at jandpcoatings.