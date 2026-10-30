MENAFN - GetNews) "The RefrigeratorRepairService homepage, which organizes independent refrigerator, freezer, ice maker and commercial refrigeration repair companies by repair type, brand, state and city."RefrigeratorRepairService lists 15,509 appliance repair companies in 6,575 U.S. cities and towns, organized by repair type, brand and location, and now publishes troubleshooting and repair cost guides for homeowners with a failing refrigerator.

Greensboro, North Carolina - October 30, 2026 - RefrigeratorRepairService, an online directory of appliance repair companies that serve homeowners with refrigerator problems across the United States, has expanded its listings and added a library of troubleshooting guides. The directory lists 15,509 appliance repair companies in 6,575 U.S. cities and towns, organized by repair type, brand, state and city.

A refrigerator that stops cooling puts a household's food on a clock, and homeowners often have difficulty telling which local companies handle refrigeration work. On each city page for refrigerator repair, companies whose public business listings show refrigerator work appear first. They are followed by the nearest appliance repair companies, with distances and public ratings. Separate pages cover ice maker repair, chest, upright and refrigerator freezers, and commercial refrigeration such as walk-in coolers, reach-ins and ice machines used by restaurants and stores.

The directory also has brand pages for LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, Kenmore, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, Bosch, Maytag and Amana refrigerators. Pages such as Samsung refrigerator repair summarize what each manufacturer's own U.S. support pages advise owners to check first and explain published error codes.

The new guides cover:



why a refrigerator stops cooling and what a technician tests

brand-specific cooling problems for LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, Frigidaire and Kenmore models

ice makers that stop working, freezers that will not freeze, leaks, noises and water dispensers typical refrigerator repair cost ranges and when repair is worth it

The guides draw on manufacturers' published support documentation, food-safety guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and refrigerant handling rules from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Cost ranges are attributed to the consumer cost guides that publish them.

RefrigeratorRepairService is independently operated. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by or sponsored by any appliance manufacturer. Brand names are used only to identify the appliances that listed companies may service. Owners whose appliances are still covered by the manufacturer are advised to contact the manufacturer first.

Business owners can request corrections or updates to their listings by emailing....

About RefrigeratorRepairService

RefrigeratorRepairService is an online directory of refrigerator, freezer, ice maker and commercial refrigeration repair companies across the United States, founded in 2026 and based in Greensboro, North Carolina. The site organizes public business data by city, repair type and appliance brand, and publishes troubleshooting guides on common refrigerator problems, error codes and repair costs. Its mission is to make it easier for homeowners and businesses to find and compare local repair companies when refrigeration breaks down.