MENAFN - GetNews)"EBCYX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd."EBCYX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer specializing in AR/VR cables, HDMI cables, DisplayPort cables, USB Type-C, USB4, fiber optic HDMI and coaxial cable assemblies. With approximately 300 employees, an 11,759 m2 manufacturing base and annual capacity of 10 million cables, EBCYX provides OEM/ODM and custom cable solutions for global brands and equipment manufacturers, focusing on consistent quality, technical reliability and flexible manufacturing.

Dongguan, Guangdong, China - October 30, 2026 - EBCYX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., a China-based cable manufacturer and connectivity solutions provider, is outlining its manufacturing capabilities across AR/VR cables, HDMI cables, DisplayPort cables, USB Type-C cables, USB4 cables, fiber optic HDMI cables and coaxial cable assemblies. Through its EBCYX brand, the company serves global brands, equipment manufacturers and technology businesses seeking a China AR/VR cable manufacturer, a professional HDMI cable factory, or a manufacturing partner for customized high-speed connectivity products.

As demand for higher-resolution displays, faster data transfer and increasingly compact electronic devices continues to influence product development, cable selection has become an important consideration for engineering teams and purchasing departments. Buyers evaluating a cable supplier typically consider transmission requirements, compatibility, construction quality, production consistency, customization options, lead times and long-term supply stability. EBCYX positions its manufacturing operations around these practical requirements, offering cable assembly production and OEM/ODM cooperation for customers developing commercial, industrial and consumer technology products.

EBCYX Expands Its Focus on Application-Specific Cable Manufacturing

EBCYX specializes in cable assemblies and connectivity products for high-speed data, audio, video and power transmission. Its product portfolio includes HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, USB Type-C, USB4, fiber optic, micro-coaxial, AR/VR, automotive and industrial connectivity solutions. The company also manufactures signal converters and USB-C docking stations, providing customers with options for projects that require more than a standard cable assembly.

For purchasers searching for an AR/VR cable manufacturer in China, application requirements can differ significantly from those of conventional display cables. Virtual reality and augmented reality systems may require compact cable structures, reliable signal transmission, suitable flexibility and mechanical durability under repeated use. The cable must work within the intended device architecture while meeting requirements for length, connector design, routing and the physical environment in which the product operates.

EBCYX reports experience in developing AR/VR connectivity products, including long-distance high-definition signal cables. Its development history includes work on VR/AR cables beginning in 2014 and the development of long-distance HD signal cables for AR/VR applications in 2023. These activities form part of the company's broader focus on adapting cable structures and assemblies to the requirements of emerging display and computing devices.

For businesses comparing AR/VR cable factories, the purchasing process should include a review of the intended interface, required signal performance, cable length, connector specifications, shielding requirements, bend radius, mechanical stress and any applicable compliance requirements. A clearly defined technical specification can help reduce uncertainty during sampling and provide a more reliable basis for production approval.

HDMI Cable and HDMI 2.2 Cable Sourcing Considerations

HDMI remains a key connectivity interface for televisions, monitors, projectors, professional audiovisual equipment and other display systems. Buyers sourcing HDMI cables often evaluate supported video formats, bandwidth requirements, cable length, connector quality, installation conditions and applicable certification requirements.

EBCYX manufactures HDMI cable assemblies and has developed products for high-definition signal transmission, including long-distance cable solutions. Its manufacturing history also includes the introduction of equipment for the production of longer HDMI cables with signal amplifiers, reflecting the engineering considerations involved when a project requires signal transmission over extended distances.

Purchasers researching an HDMI cable manufacturer or HDMI cable factory in China should distinguish between standard HDMI cable assemblies, active HDMI cables and fiber optic HDMI cables. Each construction has different design considerations, installation characteristics and application requirements. A suitable selection depends on the equipment interfaces, supported formats, transmission distance, electromagnetic environment and the conditions under which the cable will be installed.

The term HDMI 2.2 cable is also relevant to buyers investigating newer HDMI specifications. Before placing an order, procurement teams should verify the applicable HDMI specification, the product's actual performance, any required certification and the manufacturer's authorization to make specific compliance claims. A product description or search term alone does not establish that a cable is certified or supports every feature associated with a particular specification.

For OEM and ODM projects, EBCYX can work with customers to define cable length, connector configuration, construction, branding and other project-specific requirements, subject to technical review and manufacturing feasibility. This approach allows purchasers to evaluate a proposed cable solution against their equipment design rather than relying solely on a generic product description.

Fiber Optic HDMI Cable and HDMI Coaxial Cable Applications

Long-distance video transmission presents different challenges from short cable connections inside or between nearby electronic devices. Signal attenuation, electromagnetic interference, installation routing and the required supported formats can influence the choice of cable construction.

Fiber optic HDMI cables transmit signals using optical technology within the cable assembly. They can be appropriate for certain long-distance audiovisual installations where distance, cable routing and electrical interference are important considerations. Buyers should nevertheless confirm supported formats, directionality where applicable, power requirements, connector configuration and compatibility with the source and display equipment.

For purchasing teams looking for a fiber optic HDMI cable manufacturer, product evaluation should extend beyond the nominal cable length. The intended video resolution, refresh rate, installation environment, minimum bend radius and connector accessibility all affect suitability. Samples should be tested with the actual equipment and installation arrangement wherever practical.

HDMI coaxial cable assemblies serve different design requirements and may be considered for applications that favor compact construction, particular mechanical properties or specialized transmission characteristics. A professional HDMI coaxial cable supplier should be able to discuss conductor structure, shielding, insulation, connector termination and the intended electrical performance with the customer.

EBCYX's development of coaxial and coaxial USB-C cables forms part of its manufacturing background. For buyers considering custom HDMI coaxial cable solutions, the company emphasizes the importance of defining the electrical and mechanical requirements at the beginning of a project so that the proposed construction can be assessed before volume production.

USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB4 Cable Solutions

USB Type-C has become a widely used connector format across computers, peripherals, docking stations, displays and portable electronic devices. However, the physical connector alone does not identify the data rate, power capability or supported optional functions of a cable. Purchasing departments should therefore specify the complete performance requirements rather than relying only on the connector name.

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C cables and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C cable s should be selected according to the required data-transfer performance, host and device compatibility, cable length and any additional power or signal requirements. Buyers should also confirm whether a project requires support for particular charging capabilities, alternate modes or other functions, since these cannot be inferred from a Type-C connector alone.

USB4 cable projects may involve more demanding requirements for high-speed data transmission, compatibility and signal integrity. The appropriate cable depends on the intended USB4 implementation, connected devices, required performance and applicable certification criteria. Procurement teams should request clear technical documentation and verify that any claimed capabilities correspond to the actual product configuration.

EBCYX entered the USB Type-C product category in 2016 and has continued developing its broader cable portfolio. The company's manufacturing and OEM/ODM capabilities support project discussions involving connector selection, length, cable structure, materials, appearance and customer branding. For businesses sourcing a USB Type-C cable factory or a USB4 cable manufacturer in China, these factors can help determine whether a supplier is suitable for a standard replenishment program or a more specialized product development project.

DisplayPort 2.1 Cable Manufacturing and Compatibility

DisplayPort is widely used in computer monitors, graphics systems, workstations and other display applications. DisplayPort 2.1 cable purchasing decisions should begin with the required link performance, equipment compatibility, connector configuration and intended operating conditions.

A buyer evaluating a DisplayPort 2.1 cable manufacturer should verify the product's specified capabilities and the applicable certification status instead of assuming that every cable with a matching label supports all DisplayPort 2.1 configurations. System performance depends on the capabilities of the source, display and cable working together.

EBCYX reports that it introduced new equipment and developed DisplayPort 2.1 cables in 2024. This development reflects the company's continued investment in cable manufacturing for evolving display interfaces. For brands and equipment manufacturers, cooperation with a cable supplier during the specification stage can help clarify testing requirements, connector choices, production constraints and documentation needed for product approval.

OEM and ODM Services for Custom Cable Projects

In B2B purchasing, the lowest quoted unit price is not necessarily the most useful measure of a cable supplier's overall value. Buyers must also consider sample accuracy, production repeatability, communication, defect management, manufacturing capacity, packaging requirements and the supplier's ability to maintain consistent specifications across orders.

EBCYX provides OEM and ODM cooperation for customers seeking standard cable assemblies or application-specific configurations. Depending on the project, customization discussions may cover cable length, connector type, materials, cable construction, appearance, branding and functional requirements. The company also has experience with OEM products outside its primary cable categories, including smartphone cooling accessories.

For a custom AR/VR cable, HDMI cable, fiber optic HDMI cable, HDMI coaxial cable, USB 3.2 Gen 1 or Gen 2 Type-C cable, USB4 cable or DisplayPort 2.1 cable, a structured procurement process can help establish clear expectations. A typical project brief should identify the intended application, electrical performance, mechanical requirements, target quantity, environmental conditions, compliance needs and packaging specifications.

The development process can then proceed through technical review, prototype or sample evaluation, agreed testing criteria and production planning. Any project-specific schedule, minimum order quantity, tooling requirement or certification arrangement should be confirmed directly with the manufacturer rather than assumed from general company information.

For purchasers searching for a reliable cable manufacturer, the most useful evidence comes from documented capabilities, representative samples, clear specifications and demonstrated consistency. A long-term OEM/ODM relationship is more likely to succeed when both parties agree on measurable acceptance criteria and maintain effective communication throughout product development and repeat orders.

Manufacturing Capacity and Quality Management

EBCYX operates a manufacturing base in Jiangxi, China, covering approximately 11,759 square meters. The company reports a workforce of around 300 employees and annual cable production capacity of up to 10 million units. These figures provide prospective customers with an initial overview of the scale of its manufacturing operations.

The company identifies standardized production, quality consistency and end-to-end quality control as important elements of its manufacturing approach. For buyers comparing cable factories, production capacity should be considered alongside the supplier's ability to manage product variation, control assembly processes, maintain traceability where required and respond to quality issues.

EBCYX lists ISO 9001:2015 quality management and QC 080000:2017 hazardous-substance process management among its certifications and management-system credentials. Buyers should request current certificates and confirm their scope and validity during supplier qualification. Product-specific certifications and interface compliance should likewise be checked separately, because a management-system certificate does not automatically certify every cable manufactured by a company.

The company's development history includes the expansion of its Jiangxi factory in 2018, mass production of coaxial and coaxial USB-C cables in 2022, and the introduction of additional equipment for newer cable products. These milestones illustrate the development of a manufacturing operation serving multiple product categories and a range of customer requirements.

Supporting Global Brands and Equipment Manufacturers

For international purchasers, supplier selection involves both technical and operational considerations. Product performance must meet the application requirements, while communication, documentation, customization and production planning must support the buyer's wider product lifecycle.

EBCYX works with global brands, equipment manufacturers and technology businesses seeking cable assemblies and connectivity products. Its position as a manufacturing partner is based on its cable product range, OEM/ODM experience, manufacturing footprint and focus on application-specific requirements.

Companies interested in sourcing from a China AR/VR cable factory, an HDMI cable manufacturer, a fiber optic HDMI cable supplier, a USB Type-C cable manufacturer or a DisplayPort 2.1 cable factory can begin by preparing a technical specification and identifying their qualification criteria. This makes it easier to assess whether a proposed solution meets the project's electrical, mechanical, commercial and compliance requirements.

As connectivity demands continue to develop across audiovisual systems, computers, industrial equipment and immersive technologies, EBCYX remains focused on manufacturing cable assemblies and related products that help customers connect electronic systems reliably. The company's stated direction is to combine standardized manufacturing with practical customization, supporting both established product lines and new development projects.

About The Company

EBCYX Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer specializing in cable assemblies, signal converters and USB-C docking stations for global brands and equipment manufacturers. Founded in 2014 as the Ji'an Yibake factory, the company has expanded from early VR/AR cable development into a multi-product manufacturing operation covering HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, USB Type-C, USB4, fiber optic, micro-coaxial, automotive and industrial connectivity solutions. EBCYX supports OEM and ODM projects with a focus on standardized manufacturing, consistent quality, practical customization and dependable supply. Its mission is to help customers develop and manufacture connectivity products that meet the technical and operational requirements of their applications.