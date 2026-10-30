Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. Expands Commercial Cleanliness And Climate Control Equipment Supply For Global Industrial B2B Procurement

MENAFN - GetNews)"Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd."Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. (shairko) expands international supply of custom HVAC equipment, including air handling units, heat recovery ventilators, fan coil units, water chillers, and trench convectors. Operating an 80,000 sqm factory with 16 patents and 20,000+ unit annual capacity, shairko delivers certified climate and cleanliness solutions for cleanrooms, pharmaceutical, electronics, and commercial projects with 24/7 technical support.

SHANGHAI, China - October 30, 2026 - Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. has announced the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities and technical support services to meet increasing international procurement demand for commercial air handling, ventilation, and precision climate control systems. Operating under the brand name shairko, the company manufactures custom environmental equipment designed for high-specification facilities across cleanroom engineering, pharmaceutical production, electronics manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and educational sectors.

As global industrial building standards evolve to require tighter environmental parameter regulation, international contractors, system integrators, and facility engineers face complex procurement requirements. Shairko addresses these technical demands by delivering specialized HVAC equipment engineered for precise temperature control, relative humidity management, and particulate contamination prevention.

The company's primary manufacturing program encompasses a comprehensive range of central and localized air distribution machinery. Shairko produces industrial air handling unit systems, direct expansion air handling unit configurations, and high-efficiency water chiller models designed for integrated facility cooling and air processing. To support indoor air quality standards and thermal energy retention, the factory supplies heat recovery ventilator models designed for continuous fresh air ventilation with heat exchanger technology.

For localized thermal regulation, Shairko manufactures multiple fan coil unit variants, including horizontal concealed fan coil unit models for suspended ceiling installations, compact cassette fan coil unit choices, and wall mounted fan coil unit assemblies suitable for commercial room conditioning. Additionally, the production lineup features architectural heating and cooling solutions such as floor convector and trench convector equipment designed for perimeter space heating and modern glass façade structures.

To maintain stringent quality standards across all production lines, Shairko operates an independent technology research and development center alongside an advanced HVAC experimental testing center. The production base spans over 80,000 square meters and maintains an annual output capacity exceeding 20,000 units. Holding 16 utility patents, the company integrates specialized variable frequency drives and energy-conscious component layouts to ensure optimal performance under variable load conditions.

In response to complex project specifications, Shairko provides custom engineered options that accommodate specific airflow configurations, filtration stages, and variable environmental parameters required in sterile environments. The manufacturer's engineering team collaborates directly with global buyers to conduct detailed project analysis, evaluate airflow dynamics, and provide OEM configuration samples prior to full-scale production.

Shairko's commercial equipment is deployed across numerous industrial sectors worldwide:



Cleanroom Engineering and Electronics: Providing ultra-clean environment control with continuous airflow management, static electricity mitigation, and exact temperature and humidity stability required for semiconductor and delicate electronic component assembly.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare: Supporting controlled air processing, pressure differential balancing, and multi-stage filtration necessary for medicine storage, clinical labs, and hospital facility safety.

Food Processing and Agriculture: Supplying precise environmental management to preserve product quality, control airborne moisture, and maintain strict sanitation standards throughout production lines. Commercial and Institutional Facilities: Regulating thermal comfort and fresh air intake across hotels, educational campuses, and public buildings with low-noise fan coils and perimeter convectors.

To simplify international sourcing for engineering clients, Shairko provides 24-hour technical consultation, virtual factory display tours for equipment verification, and structured post-sales technical assistance supported by a comprehensive five-year warranty on qualified equipment lines.

About Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd.

Established in Shanghai in 2010, Shanghai Airko Air Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer and developer of specialized cleanliness, temperature, and humidity management solutions. Operating an 80,000-square-meter modern manufacturing base and R&D testing center, the company produces air handling units, fan coil units, heat recovery ventilators, and floor convector s for global industrial projects. Shairko is committed to delivering reliable OEM and customized climate equipment tailored to demanding cleanroom, commercial, and industrial environmental standards.