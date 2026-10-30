Harmony Publishing Joins The Independent Book Publishers Association And Becomes An Alliance Of Independent Authors Partner Member

MENAFN - GetNews)"Harmony Publishing, a full-service self-publishing company for independent authors, is now an IBPA member and an ALLi Partner Member."Albuquerque-based self-publishing company Harmony Publishing has joined two leading organizations for independent publishing: the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) and the Alliance of Independent Authors (ALLi), which admits author services as Partner Members after a review against its Code of Standards.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - October 30, 2026 - Harmony Publishing, a full-service self-publishing company for first-time and independent authors, today announced that it has joined the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) and has been approved as a Partner Member of the Alliance of Independent Authors (ALLi).

IBPA is a not-for-profit trade association that supports independent publishers with education, advocacy and industry standards. Harmony Publishing joined in October 2026 as a publisher member.

ALLi is a global non-profit association for self-publishing authors. Author-services companies become ALLi Partner Members only after their application is reviewed against ALLi's Code of Standards, and ALLi's Watchdog Desk may reassess partners at any time. Harmony Publishing's Partner Membership was approved on October 20, 2026, and its services are now listed in ALLi's members' services directory.

"Authors deserve to know who they are working with before they pay anyone," a Harmony Publishing spokesperson said. "Joining IBPA and meeting ALLi's standards for partner members holds us to the same expectations authors should have of every publishing service: clear prices, authors keeping their rights and royalties, and no surprises."

Since 2016, Harmony Publishing has published more than 1,000 books for over 500 authors in more than 20 countries. Its services include book editing, cover design, interior formatting, ISBNs, ebook and print publishing, short-run and hardcover printing, distribution and author marketing, with ghostwriting and memoir writing, children's book publishing and Christian book publishing. Authors keep their rights and 100% of their royalties, because books are published on the author's own Amazon KDP account, and authors receive the editable source files for their cover and interior.

About Harmony Publishing

Harmony Publishing is a full-service self-publishing company founded in 2016, with a US office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, serving first-time and independent authors in the United States and worldwide. Its mission is to help authors publish professional books while keeping their rights and royalties. Learn more at .