MENAFN - GetNews)Epoxy floor installed by Foxy Epoxy Floors in Austin, TX Foxy Epoxy Floors, a 5-star rated flooring contractor in Austin, TX, installs flake, metallic, and solid epoxy floors and concrete coatings for garages, homes, and commercial spaces across Central Texas.

Austin, TX - October 30, 2026 - Foxy Epoxy Floors, a locally owned flooring contractor, is helping homeowners and businesses upgrade worn concrete with seamless, long-lasting floors. Known as a trusted name for epoxy flooring Austin property owners rely on, the company holds a perfect 5.0 rating from 66 Google reviews and serves Austin and surrounding Central Texas communities.

Custom Epoxy Floors Built for Everyday Use

Bare concrete stains easily, collects dust, and wears down over time. Foxy Epoxy Floors turns these surfaces into smooth, durable floors that are easy to clean and built to last. The team works on residential garages, patios, porches, workshops, commercial kitchens, and even airplane hangars.

The company offers three main flooring systems:



Flake epoxy floors with full or partial flake broadcasts, ideal for garages and high-traffic areas

Metallic epoxy floors with a unique, high-end look for homes and commercial spaces Solid-color epoxy floors for a clean, polished, low-maintenance finish

Each system can include moisture vapor barriers, low-odor sealers, and a premium polyurea base with a polyaspartic topcoat for added strength.

Experienced Epoxy Flooring Contractors in Austin

As one of the leading epoxy flooring contractors Austin homeowners recommend, Foxy Epoxy Floors follows a clear process on every job. It starts with a consultation and site evaluation, moves through design, surface preparation, and installation, and ends with a final walkthrough and aftercare support.

Customers often point to this careful prep work. One reviewer said they chose the company after interviewing several contractors because of its "knowledge of moisture mitigation and surface prep." Another customer called the result "a night a day difference" on their garage floor.

Garage Floor Epoxy Austin Homeowners Love

Garage upgrades are one of the company's most popular services. Professional one-day garage floor epoxy Austin packages start at $1,499 for eligible garages, while full-flake systems start at $1,745. Many projects are finished in one or two days, so homeowners can get back to using their space quickly.

For patios, porches, and other outdoor areas, the team also provides concrete coating Austin residents use to protect and refresh worn surfaces. Customers can pick from a wide range of colors, patterns, and finishes, including custom shimmer options.

Serving Austin and Central Texas

Foxy Epoxy Floors serves Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, San Marcos, Lakeway, Bee Cave, and many nearby communities. Anyone searching for epoxy flooring near me in Central Texas can request a free estimate by phone or through the company's website.

About Foxy Epoxy Floors

Foxy Epoxy Floors is an Austin-based flooring contractor specializing in residential and commercial epoxy floors, garage floor coatings, and concrete coatings. Led by owner Kevin Mathes, the company focuses on careful preparation, quality materials, and clear communication from start to finish.

Contact Information

Foxy Epoxy Floors

P.O. Box 92431, Austin, TX 78709

Phone: (512) 812-8181

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM