Fliphtml5's Lookbook Template Collection Helps Brands Present Collections

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2026 2:30 am - FlipHTML5's lookbook template collection helps fashion, jewelry, and interior brands present product collections online. The templates offer structured layouts for creating digital lookbooks and sharing them with customers.

FlipHTML5 has introduced a lookbook template ( collection designed to help fashion brands, jewelry designers, interior stylists, and creative marketers present product lines in organized digital formats. The lookbook template library includes layouts suited to different industries, from apparel and accessories to home decor and beauty, providing a structured design foundation instead of requiring brands to build each page from scratch.

"A lookbook is often the first detailed introduction to a collection that a customer receives, and the visual presentation carries as much weight as the products themselves," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "The lookbook template library gives creative teams a starting point so they can focus on styling, photography and brand storytelling rather than page layout."

The lookbook template collection covers a range of visual directions. Fashion brands can work with layouts that accommodate full-page photography, product callouts and seasonal themes, while jewelry and accessory brands can use templates structured around close-up imagery and specification details. Interior and home decor brands can use the same lookbook template framework to present furniture arrangements, material swatches, and room scenes in a page-by-page format.

FlipHTML5 supports interactive and multimedia elements within lookbook pages. Fashion and jewelry brands can embed runway clips, product videos, or audio commentary alongside still images, while e-commerce and retail brands can place hotspots, hyperlinks, and clickable buttons on product images to link readers directly to product pages, promotion pages, or booking systems. These elements allow a lookbook to function as more than a digital catalog, which extends the brand narrative and creates a direct path from browsing to purchase.

A digital lookbook ( built from a lookbook template can be shared in several ways, including a direct link, email, social media, and a website embed. A QR code can also be generated for readers to scan and open the lookbook. Users can view reader statistics to see how audiences interact with their lookbooks, and set access controls to manage who can view each publication.

Beyond starting from a lookbook template, users can convert existing PDF, PPT, Word, or image files into interactive, page-turning digital lookbooks. They can also use FlipHTML5's AI lookbook creator ( to generate a lookbook draft from a prompt or an uploaded file.

To learn more about the lookbook template library, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform for creating and sharing interactive publications. It supports flipbooks, magazines, catalogs, photo albums, lookbooks, and newspapers. The platform is designed for businesses, educators, publishers, and creative professionals. It focuses on making online publishing straightforward and accessible.