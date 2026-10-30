KCM Trade Hosts Halloween Golf Night In Thailand, Strengthening Client Relationships And Expanding

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2026 3:20 am - KCM Trade hosted a Halloween Golf Night at Topgolf Bangna in Thailand, bringing clients and partners together through golf challenges, festive activities and networking to strengthen relationships and foster long-term partnerships.

In October 2026, KCM Trade hosted a special Halloween Golf Night at Topgolf Bangna in Thailand. Combining sporting activities, festive celebrations and social networking, the event offered both clients and partners a distinctive brand experience, reflecting the company's commitment to fostering long-term relationships and expanding its local partnership network.

Bringing People Together Through Diverse Activities

KCM Trade continues to create opportunities for business engagement and interaction through diverse sporting activities. The company has sponsored Australia's Medway Golf Club for three consecutive years, introducing a“Hole-in-One” challenge at the 10th hole to facilitate networking among professionals. KCM Trade has also supported sporting events organised by the Monash University Golf Club, connecting with local young people through friendly competitions and community engagement. These initiatives reflect the company's broader efforts to build connections through shared interests and experiences.

Connecting with the Clients Through Golf and Memorable Experiences

With Halloween approaching, KCM Trade organised individual and team golf challenges to mark the occasion. Prizes and a lucky draw added to the competitive excitement and festive surprises. The interactive activities created a lively atmosphere, allowing participants to enjoy golf in a relaxed and friendly setting. By combining friendly competition with opportunities for social interaction, the event provided clients and partners with an engaging experience beyond the usual business environment. The enthusiastic participation reflected the positive reception of the event.

Beyond Business Engagement: Building Lasting Partnerships

A KCM Trade representative in Thailand said the company would continue organising activities tailored to the local clients' needs, creating more opportunities for participation and social interaction. Through these initiatives, KCM Trade aims to strengthen relationships with clients and partners, encourage continued engagement and build a closer-knit local partnership network. The Halloween Golf Night demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to developing meaningful connections through community-focused activities and memorable shared experiences.