Kangaroo Training Institute Promotes Safer Workplaces Through Industry-Focused Training

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2026 3:29 am - Kangaroo Training Institute supports Australian workers with nationally accredited confined space and welding-related training, helping improve workplace safety, technical skills and industry readiness.

Kangaroo Training Institute continues to support workforce development across Australia's high-risk industries by providing nationally accredited training designed to strengthen practical skills, hazard awareness and workplace safety.

With construction, mining, manufacturing, energy and infrastructure projects requiring workers to perform increasingly complex tasks, the importance of recognised training remains a key consideration for both employees and employers.

One of the institute's important offerings is enter and work in confined spaces training, designed to help workers understand the hazards associated with restricted and potentially dangerous working environments.

Confined spaces, including tanks, silos, underground chambers, pipelines and industrial vessels, can expose workers to atmospheric hazards, restricted movement and limited emergency access.

Through structured training and assessment, participants develop knowledge of hazard identification, risk management, atmospheric monitoring, safe entry procedures and emergency preparedness.

These competencies can help workers make informed decisions when operating in hazardous environments while supporting employers in maintaining appropriate workplace safety practices.

Supporting Technical Skills Across Industrial Sectors

In addition to workplace safety education, Kangaroo Training Institute supports welding-related training and competency assessment.

The institute's involvement with the Australian Welder Certification Register (AWCR) and Weld Australia reflects its engagement with organisations associated with welding skills and industry standards.

For welding professionals, assessment aligned with AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1 can help demonstrate competency in specified fusion welding processes involving steels.

Recognised welding competency is particularly relevant to industries such as shipbuilding, defence, manufacturing, mining and energy, where technical accuracy and workmanship are important.

By supporting both safety education and technical skills development, Kangaroo Training Institute helps workers prepare for the practical demands of industrial workplaces.

Nationally Recognised Training and Flexible Support

Kangaroo Training Institute delivers training and assessment across several industry-relevant units, including:

.RIIWHS202E – Enter and Work in Confined Spaces

.RIIWHS204E – Work Safely at Heights

.MSMWHS217 – Gas Test Atmosphere

These units support the development of safety knowledge for workers undertaking high-risk activities. RIIWHS202E and RIIWHS204E belong to the Resources and Infrastructure Industry Training Package, while MSMWHS217 belongs to the Manufacturing Training Package.

Recognising the demands of modern working schedules, the institute provides flexible training arrangements, refresher courses and competency assessment services.

Students can also access 24*7 online assistance through calls, live chat and email, helping them receive guidance with course enquiries and enrolment requirements.

Kangaroo Training Institute is known for its emphasis on fast, quality-focused service, with positive five-star Google reviews contributing to its reputation among learners.

The institute also offers Study Pay payment arrangements for eligible students, allowing course costs to be managed through weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments, subject to applicable eligibility requirements and terms.

About Kangaroo Training Institute Brisbane

Kangaroo Training Institute is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 45142) accredited to provide nationally accredited training and assessment competencies.

Based in Brisbane, the institute services the construction, manufacturing, defence, shipbuilding, oil and gas, transport, energy and mining industries.

Its services include formal training and assessment, refresher courses, verification of competency, and on-site and off-site training solutions.

Through practical education, flexible delivery and ongoing learner support, Kangaroo Training Institute aims to help Australian workers develop valuable skills while contributing to safer and more capable workplaces.

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