Top 10 Best Gold Loans For Working Capital In India

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2026 4:19 am - Explore the top 10 banks offering gold loans for working capital in India. Compare interest rates, loan amounts and repayment options.

Working capital helps businesses manage daily expenses, purchase inventory, pay suppliers, pay salaries and maintain regular operations. Small businesses, traders and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) may require additional funds to manage cash flow gaps or meet urgent business expenses. A gold loan for working capital is one financing option that allows eligible borrowers to access funds by pledging gold jewellery instead of selling it.

Under a gold loan scheme, eligible gold ornaments are pledged as security. The loan amount, interest rate, repayment period and applicable charges vary by lender and product. Some banks also offer overdraft facilities that allow eligible borrowers to access funds within an approved limit.

Before selecting a lender, businesses should compare interest rates, loan limits, processing time, repayment options and overall borrowing costs. The following banks can be considered when comparing gold loan options for working capital.

1. Federal Bank

Federal Bank offers gold loans for personal, business, agricultural and MSME-related requirements. Eligible borrowers can pledge 22-carat gold ornaments to access loan amounts ranging from?3,000 to?150 lakh, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.

The bank offers EMI and lump-sum repayment options, depending on the selected scheme. Eligible customers can also consider the Digi Gold Overdraft facility to access funds within an approved limit. Quick processing and minimal paperwork are among the features highlighted by the bank.

2. State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India offers gold loans against eligible gold ornaments. Depending on the selected scheme, repayment options may include EMI-based payments, bullet repayment and overdraft facilities.

Businesses considering SBI should check the permitted use of funds, applicable interest rate, available loan amount and repayment schedule. These details can help determine whether the selected product meets short-term working capital requirements.

3. Canara Bank

Canara Bank provides gold loan schemes for eligible borrowers. Businesses can compare its available products to assess whether they suit their funding requirements.

Important factors include the interest rate, loan amount based on gold value and purity, repayment tenure, processing charges and documentation requirements. Applicants should also confirm the permitted use of the loan before proceeding.

4. HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank offers gold loans against eligible gold jewellery. Businesses and self-employed borrowers can compare its loan terms with those offered by other banks.

Before applying, borrowers should check the interest rate, loan amount, processing and valuation charges, repayment tenure and conditions governing the use of funds. These factors can help determine whether the loan is appropriate for working capital needs.

5. ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank offers gold loans for eligible borrowers with different financial requirements. The applicable loan amount, interest rate and repayment terms depend on the selected product and the bank's assessment.

Businesses should compare the available repayment options, processing fees and eligibility conditions. They should also consider whether the repayment schedule aligns with their expected income and operating expenses.

6. Axis Bank

Axis Bank offers gold loans against eligible gold assets. Businesses considering this option should review the product conditions and confirm whether the selected loan can be used for working capital.

The interest rate, loan amount, repayment options, processing fees and other charges can affect the total cost. Applicants should evaluate these factors before deciding whether the loan suits their financial requirements.

7. Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is another option for businesses comparing secured borrowing facilities. Applicants should review the loan's permitted purpose, interest rate, available amount, repayment schedule and applicable charges.

A suitable repayment plan should match the business's expected cash flow. Comparing these details with other lenders can help businesses assess the overall cost of borrowing.

8. Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India provides gold loan schemes for eligible customers. Businesses considering this lender should verify whether the selected scheme permits the intended use of funds.

Interest rates, loan limits, repayment periods, documentation requirements and other conditions should be reviewed before applying. A comparison of these details can help businesses estimate the total borrowing cost.

9. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)

Indian Overseas Bank offers gold loan facilities for eligible borrowers. Businesses can compare its available schemes with those of other banks based on interest rates, loan amounts, repayment options and additional charges.

The suitability of a gold loan depends on the amount required, the terms offered by the lender and the business's ability to repay within the agreed period.

10. Indian Bank

Indian Bank is another public sector bank businesses can consider when comparing gold loan options. Loan amounts and repayment terms depend on the selected scheme and the bank's assessment.

Businesses should check the applicable interest rate, eligibility requirements, repayment tenure, processing charges and permitted use of funds. The repayment plan should be manageable within the business's expected cash flow.

How to Choose the Best Gold Loan for Working Capital

Businesses should compare the following factors before selecting a lender:

Interest rate: A lower interest rate can reduce borrowing costs when the loan amount and tenure remain the same.

Loan amount: Check whether the amount available against pledged gold meets the business's funding requirement.

Repayment options: EMI payments may suit businesses with regular income, while an overdraft may help eligible borrowers manage changing cash flow needs.

Processing charges: Consider processing fees, valuation charges and other applicable costs.

Disbursement time: Confirm the expected processing time if funds are required urgently.

Loan tenure: Select a repayment period that aligns with the business's expected cash flow.

Permitted purpose: Confirm that the selected scheme allows the intended use of funds.

Why Consider a Gold Loan for Working Capital?

A gold loan can help eligible businesses arrange funds without selling their jewellery. It may support inventory purchases, supplier payments, short-term operating expenses and temporary cash flow gaps.

However, businesses should borrow only the amount they need and ensure that repayments can be made on time. Failure to meet the agreed repayment terms may result in recovery action against the pledged gold, including an auction, subject to applicable rules and procedures.

Final Thoughts

The best gold loan for working capital in India depends on a business's funding requirements, interest rate, loan amount, repayment options and overall borrowing cost. Federal Bank, SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank, Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank are options businesses can compare.

Before choosing a lender, businesses should review the latest interest rates and charges, confirm that the loan can be used for the intended purpose and select a repayment plan that fits their cash flow.