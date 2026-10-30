Infinix GT 50 Pro Goes On Sale In India, Starting At INR 64,999* With A Complete Smartphone-To-Console Gaming Ecosystem
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 30, 2026: Infinix, a new-age smartphone brand, has announced the sale of its much-awaited Infinix GT 50 Pro, starting at 64,999* (inclusive of applicable bank offers). Taking mobile gaming beyond the smartphone, the GT 50 Pro introduces India's First Liquid-Cooled Smartphone-to-Console Gaming Ecosystem, offering gamers the flexibility to switch between mobile, handheld console-style and big-screen gaming experiences.
At the heart of the ecosystem is the Infinix GT 50 Pro, featuring the Segment's First HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor, with support for up to 144FPS gameplay on select titles. Built on an advanced 4nm architecture with an all-big-core CPU design, the chipset delivers an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 2.2 million, reflecting its ability to handle demanding gaming workloads while optimising power efficiency.
Complementing the smartphone are the GT NX Controller for console-style controls, GT NX Station (Dock) for big-screen connectivity and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 with wireless bypass charging for extended gaming sessions. With Dolby Atmos and JioGames integration, the ecosystem brings together performance, immersive entertainment and access to gaming content. Strengthening the entertainment experience, the GT 50 Pro becomes the first Infinix smartphone to feature Dolby Atmos, bringing immersive, multidimensional audio to the GT Series.
Built around the philosophy of 'Game Together', the ecosystem combines powerful smartphone performance, advanced cooling, console-style controls and immersive entertainment. The complete gaming setup includes:
Infinix GT 50 Pro: Featuring the Segment's First HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System with visible coolant flow, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor. With a 144Hz AMOLED display, up to 144FPS gameplay on select titles and Pressure-Sense GT Triggers 2.0, it is engineered for competitive gaming.
GT NX Controller: Transforms the smartphone into a handheld console-style gaming device with ergonomic grips, Hall-effect joysticks and precision controls. Its versatile three-mode design includes a detachable split-controller configuration for supported two-player gaming experiences.
GT NX Station (Dock): Takes mobile gaming to the big screen by connecting the smartphone to compatible TVs and monitors, supporting up to 4K 60Hz output. Featuring a 9-in-1 expansion design and built-in active cooling, it enables a more versatile console-style gaming setup.
GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0: Combines 12W active thermoelectric cooling with 15W wireless charging to support longer gaming sessions. Its segment-first wireless bypass charging helps minimise battery heat generation during intensive gameplay.
Taking the gaming experience beyond hardware, Infinix and JioGames bring added value to the GT 50 Pro ecosystem through access to a broad library of gaming content, including cloud-enabled gaming experiences. With the JioGames platform offering a library of over 1,000 games, including access to select AAA gaming experiences, users can explore a wider variety of titles across supported devices and gaming configurations.
The Infinix GT 50 Pro will be available in two colour variants - Red Blaze and Black Abyss. Starting at ₹64,999* (inclusive of applicable bank offers) the Infinix GT 50 Pro brings advanced liquid-cooling technology with visible coolant flow to competitive smartphone gaming, with early buyers receiving the complete gaming bundle - the Infinix GT 50 Pro, GT NX Controller, GT NX Station (Dock) and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 and a special JioGames Pro Pass offer of 28 days for just INR 1*, against its regular price of INR 499. Eligible buyers can redeem the JioGames Pro Pass launch offer at -
The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart, nearby retail stores across India, and the official Infinix India website- infinixmobiles.
At the heart of the ecosystem is the Infinix GT 50 Pro, featuring the Segment's First HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor, with support for up to 144FPS gameplay on select titles. Built on an advanced 4nm architecture with an all-big-core CPU design, the chipset delivers an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 2.2 million, reflecting its ability to handle demanding gaming workloads while optimising power efficiency.
Complementing the smartphone are the GT NX Controller for console-style controls, GT NX Station (Dock) for big-screen connectivity and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 with wireless bypass charging for extended gaming sessions. With Dolby Atmos and JioGames integration, the ecosystem brings together performance, immersive entertainment and access to gaming content. Strengthening the entertainment experience, the GT 50 Pro becomes the first Infinix smartphone to feature Dolby Atmos, bringing immersive, multidimensional audio to the GT Series.
Built around the philosophy of 'Game Together', the ecosystem combines powerful smartphone performance, advanced cooling, console-style controls and immersive entertainment. The complete gaming setup includes:
Infinix GT 50 Pro: Featuring the Segment's First HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System with visible coolant flow, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor. With a 144Hz AMOLED display, up to 144FPS gameplay on select titles and Pressure-Sense GT Triggers 2.0, it is engineered for competitive gaming.
GT NX Controller: Transforms the smartphone into a handheld console-style gaming device with ergonomic grips, Hall-effect joysticks and precision controls. Its versatile three-mode design includes a detachable split-controller configuration for supported two-player gaming experiences.
GT NX Station (Dock): Takes mobile gaming to the big screen by connecting the smartphone to compatible TVs and monitors, supporting up to 4K 60Hz output. Featuring a 9-in-1 expansion design and built-in active cooling, it enables a more versatile console-style gaming setup.
GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0: Combines 12W active thermoelectric cooling with 15W wireless charging to support longer gaming sessions. Its segment-first wireless bypass charging helps minimise battery heat generation during intensive gameplay.
Taking the gaming experience beyond hardware, Infinix and JioGames bring added value to the GT 50 Pro ecosystem through access to a broad library of gaming content, including cloud-enabled gaming experiences. With the JioGames platform offering a library of over 1,000 games, including access to select AAA gaming experiences, users can explore a wider variety of titles across supported devices and gaming configurations.
The Infinix GT 50 Pro will be available in two colour variants - Red Blaze and Black Abyss. Starting at ₹64,999* (inclusive of applicable bank offers) the Infinix GT 50 Pro brings advanced liquid-cooling technology with visible coolant flow to competitive smartphone gaming, with early buyers receiving the complete gaming bundle - the Infinix GT 50 Pro, GT NX Controller, GT NX Station (Dock) and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 and a special JioGames Pro Pass offer of 28 days for just INR 1*, against its regular price of INR 499. Eligible buyers can redeem the JioGames Pro Pass launch offer at -
The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart, nearby retail stores across India, and the official Infinix India website- infinixmobiles.
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