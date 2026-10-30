Africa Is Seeking Mutually Beneficial Partnerships, Not Aid Dependency - President Mahama At Russiaafrica Summit

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Africa's firm commitment to ending the longstanding dependency on foreign aid and raw material extraction, urging global partners to embrace investment models that deliver equitable, long-term returns for all parties.

Speaking during a high-level roundtable at the 3rd Russia–Africa Summit in Moscow, the President said the primary objective for African leadership today is to eliminate structural and administrative bottlenecks that hinder goodwill from evolving into robust, sustainable commercial ties.

“Africa is a continent of the future. Immense opportunities abound for mutual investment between African and Russian enterprises-particularly in agriculture, agro-processing, healthcare, energy security, and digital services,” President Mahama declared.

Addressing existing imbalances in trade, President Mahama advocated for enhanced and direct market access for African goods into the Russian Federation.

To achieve this, he proposed the deployment of modernised trade settlement mechanisms, specifically highlighting the use of local currencies and integrated digital payment architectures to facilitate smooth bilateral transactions.

“Better market information, predictable quality standards, resilient logistics, and closer cooperation between our respective private sectors can make trade far more balanced, reliable, and mutually rewarding,” he noted.

President Mahama, who assumes the Chairmanship of the African Union (AU) next year, acknowledged Russia's historical solidarity with the continent, noting that the long-standing political goodwill must now serve as a bridge toward shared technological and economic advancement.

Reflecting on these ties, the President said,“You stood by Africa during the struggle against colonialism and extended critical support to our newly independent nations. Today, we are prepared to leverage Russia's expertise in technology-driven initiatives to accelerate modern industrialisation, growth, and prosperity across our continent.”

President Mahama's participation at the summit, he noted, is part of Ghana's broader diplomatic and economic strategy to diversify international trade relationships, attract strategic investments, and advance the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.--br- src="" alt="The Presidency, Republic of Ghana" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo