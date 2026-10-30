Ethiopia: Prime Minister (PM) Abiy Ahmed Keynotes 3Rd Russia-Africa Summit, Emphasizes Food Security, Energy, And Historic Nuclear Deal

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

I am delighted to address the 3rd Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow. To ensure the historic decisions made here yield tangible results, our collective commitment and cooperation are vital.

Ethiopia remains focused on three pillars crucial to our national development and sustainable prosperity: food security and productivity, reliable energy supply, and skills and knowledge transfer.

Our diplomatic ties with Russia span over a century, rooted in mutual respect and shared benefits. To elevate this historic friendship, we are decisively collaborating with Russia to construct a world-class nuclear power plant. This strategic partnership will diversify our energy options, accelerate Ethiopia's prosperity, and strengthen our bilateral bond more than ever.

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