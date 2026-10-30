Lesotho Government And World Health Organisation Jointly Uphold A Shared Responsibility For The Care, Support And Dignity Of Persons With Mental Illness

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The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) have called for greater support for people experiencing mental health challenges and improved access to safe, quality healthcare.

The call was made in Maseru during the commemoration of World Mental Health Day and World Patient Safety Day, which highlighted the importance of listening to people with lived experiences and ensuring safe care for patients with non-communicable diseases.

Minister of Health Mrs. Mamokete Nts'ekhe urged people to stop judging others based on their appearance or behaviour, saying everyone deserves respect and acceptance.

She said the experiences shared by people who had faced mental health challenges were a reminder of the importance of compassion and understanding minister praised those who spoke openly about their experiences, describing their willingness to share their stories as an act of bravery and courage noted that some people who experience mental health challenges do not survive, making it important to listen to and learn from those who share their experiences.

Mrs. Nts'ekhe said the two commemorations highlighted a shared responsibility to protect people's lives, health, safety and dignity.

This year's World Patient Safety Day theme focused on safe care for non-communicable diseases under the slogan Safe Care for Life, while World Mental Health Day carried the theme Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change.

She said both themes reinforced the principle that everyone deserves safe, quality, compassionate and respectful healthcare, and that every voice deserves to be heard.

Mrs. Nts'ekhe also highlighted the burden of non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases.

She said these conditions often require long-term care, regular monitoring, appropriate medication, lifestyle support and continued communication between patients and healthcare providers.

Meanwhile, WHO representative Dr. Sirak Hailu, who delivered a statement on behalf of Dr Nusantino Aghira, called for the experiences shared by people living with mental health challenges to be documented and made accessible to the public.

He suggested that the information could be shared through booklets, pamphlets, websites and short videos, particularly to help young people learn from the experiences of others.

Dr. Hailu also proposed establishing a website containing mental health information and a call centre where people experiencing distress, especially young people, could seek information and support.

He said such platforms would help preserve the knowledge shared by people who had experienced mental health challenges and ensure that their stories reached a wider audience.

He described mental health as a major global and regional concern.

He cited figures indicating that approximately 1.2 billion people worldwide live with mental health conditions, with anxiety and depression among the most common.

He further stated that close to 150 million people in Africa live with mental health conditions, including neurological disorders and substance-use problems. Hailu identified stigma and a shortage of mental health workers as challenges affecting access to support across the continent.

He commended the Government of Lesotho, particularly the Ministry of Health and its partners, for their continued efforts to promote mental health and well-being.

World Mental Health Day raises awareness of mental health issues and encourages efforts to support people experiencing mental health challenges. World Patient Safety Day promotes action to improve patient safety and the quality of healthcare.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.