From Vision To Investment: World Health Organization (WHO) Supports Malawi's Journey Toward A USD 438 Million Global Fund Investment

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Strong and resilient health systems are the foundation of healthier communities, better health outcomes, and progress toward Universal Health Coverage. In Malawi, a powerful partnership led by the Government and supported by technical partners is helping transform this vision into reality through the development of a robust Global Fund Grant Cycle 8 Funding Request.

As part of Malawi's core writing team, WHO has played a critical role in supporting the development of a high-quality, evidence-based funding request seeking USD 437.9 million for the July 2027 to June 2030 implementation period. The proposed allocation includes USD 339.6 million for HIV, USD 16.1 million for Tuberculosis, and USD 82.2 million for Malaria, while dedicating 10% of each disease component to strengthening resilient and sustainable health systems.

Working alongside the Ministry of Health, the Country Coordinating Mechanism, disease programmes, civil society, and development partners, WHO provided technical expertise to ensure the application remained aligned with national priorities, Global Fund guidance, and the country's long-term health sector goals. WHO supported the drafting and review of key sections of the proposal, strengthened the use of epidemiological and programme evidence, and contributed to responses to technical clarifications throughout the application process.

A major contribution from WHO was the organization and facilitation of multiple Mock Technical Review Panels (TRPs), which subjected the funding request to rigorous scrutiny before submission. These reviews brought together national and international experts who assessed the proposal from programmatic, financial, strategic, and implementation perspectives. The recommendations generated through these mock reviews helped strengthen the proposal, address identified gaps, improve prioritization, and enhance the overall quality and competitiveness of the application.

Significant progress has already been achieved. The funding request has undergone multiple rounds of technical review and refinement, key strategic priorities have been aligned across disease programmes and health systems strengthening investments, and stakeholders have worked collectively to produce a grant-ready application. As Malawi moves toward finalization of the funding request ahead of the 5 October 2026 submission deadline, the country is well positioned to present a strong and compelling investment case to the Global Fund.

The development of the Grant Cycle 8 Funding Request demonstrates the power of partnership, technical excellence, and national leadership. Through its close collaboration with the Government of Malawi and its partners, WHO is helping ensure that critical investments can be secured to save lives, strengthen health systems, and accelerate progress toward a healthier future for all Malawians

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