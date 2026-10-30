Ambassador Yin Chengwu Extends Birthday Greetings To Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

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On October 29, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, visited former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at her residence to extend birthday greetings on the occasion of her 88th birthday.

Ambassador Yin wished Sirleaf a happy birthday, good health, and longevity. He thanked her for her contributions to the development of China-Liberia relations and briefed her on the current state of bilateral relations.



Sirleaf thanked Ambassador Yin for his birthday greetings, spoke highly of Liberia-China relations, and expressed her pleasure at seeing the two countries strengthen friendly cooperation across various fields and achieve further positive results.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.