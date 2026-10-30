Early Detection Saves Lives: NHO Revive Joins Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Know the signs, stay screened, and support the clinical research advancing breast cancer care for everyone.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NHO Revive, a clinical research organization based in Lincoln, is joining the national observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by encouraging people to take three simple steps: know your body, keep up with screenings, and understand how clinical research is improving breast cancer care.

Why awareness matters

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. However, when the disease is found early, before it has spread beyond the breast, the five-year survival rate is over 99%. The sooner a change is noticed and checked, the more options a person has.

Know the signs

Becoming familiar with how your breasts normally look and feel makes it easier to notice changes. NHO Revive encourages anyone who sees any of the following to speak with a healthcare provider:

A new lump or thickening in the breast or underarm

A change in the size, shape, or appearance of the breast

Skin dimpling, redness, or irritation

Nipple changes or unusual discharge

Persistent pain in one area

Most changes are not cancer, but every change deserves to be checked. Men can develop breast cancer too, and the same guidance applies.

Stay screened

Screening recommendations depend on age, family history, and personal risk. A primary care provider can help decide when to begin mammograms and how often to schedule them. Anyone with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer should ask whether earlier or additional screening is appropriate.

Keep the conversation going

Fear and stigma still keep too many people from being checked. Encouraging a friend or family member to book an appointment, or offering to go with them, can make the difference.

How research is moving care forward

Breast cancer treatment has changed dramatically over the past generation. Breast cancer deaths among U.S. women fell 44% between 1989 and 2022, progress credited to earlier detection and better treatments. Those treatments exist because people chose to take part in clinical trials.

NHO Revive plays a part in that progress. The organization conducts studies of investigational therapies for both early-stage and metastatic breast cancer, helping eligible patients across Nebraska access emerging options close to home, near their families and support networks. Every study is carefully reviewed and closely monitored, and participation is always voluntary.

For patients, a clinical trial may be one option worth discussing with their care team. For everyone else, it is a reminder that progress against breast cancer is being made in local communities, one participant and one study at a time.

Learn more

To learn how clinical research works or to find out about current breast cancer studies, visit

About NHO Revive

NHO Revive is a joint initiative between Nebraska Hematology Oncology and Revive, combining clinical expertise with research to bring oncology clinical trials to patients across Nebraska. Its studies span breast cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and other solid tumors and blood cancers. NHO Revive is committed to advancing cancer care through high-quality, patient-centered research.

NHO Revive

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Early Detection Saves Lives: NHO Revive Joins Breast Cancer Awareness Month News Provided By Digital Auxilius October 30, 2026, 09:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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