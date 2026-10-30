Sliding Panel Tracks Take Window Treatment Beyond The Window Itself

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Desyne Store Showcases Versatile Sliding Panel Track Systems for Flexible Space Division, Light Control, and Privacy

- Desyne StoreCHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sliding panel tracks from Desyne Store are presented less as a single window covering than as an adaptable system for shaping space. Mounted on a slim track, the panels can serve as a room divider, a screen for a closet or storage area, a light-filtering window shade, a privacy barrier in an office, or a backdrop for content creation.The format is built around wide windows, patio doors, and open floor plansceiling track. Across such expanses, conventional curtains can feel bulky or less convenient, while panels move neatly along their track, making everyday adjustments to light and privacy a simpler matter at home.Three track colors and two panel widths, 23.5 and 15.75 inches, form the basis of each configuration, with more than 50 panel styles available. Systems scale from three panels to as many as twelve, and the wider panels come in heights of 91.4 or 116 inches. At that width, a three-panel track covers openings of 36 to 66 inches, while a twelve-panel track spans 140 to 260 inches.Blackout panels sit alongside the standard range for rooms that call for fuller light control, and samples are available for shoppers weighing one panel style against another. Beyond the track itself, room divider options include wall-to-wall and ceiling-mounted installations, curved and straight ceiling tracks, and a portable stand.Company Profile:Desyne Store is the online storefront of Rod Desyne, a manufacturer and distributor of window decor that began business in 2007. Close relationships with its manufacturers allow the company to follow marketplace trends and oversee production at every stage.Address: 13975 Central Ave., Unit ACity: ChinoState: CAZip code: 91710Phone: (909) 548-0083Email:...

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Sliding Panel Tracks Take Window Treatment Beyond the Window Itself News Provided By Desyne Store October 30, 2026, 09:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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