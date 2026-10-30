Lebron James Deepens Commitment To WHOOP, Expanding 11-Year Relationship

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) WHOOP, the human performance brand, today announced that basketball legend LeBron James has joined as a global ambassador, formalizing a relationship that began more than a decade ago. One of the company's earliest members and now an investor, James will partner with WHOOP to champion the importance of sustained athletic excellence and everyday vitality. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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James began wearing WHOOP in 2015, long before continuous health monitoring became mainstream. Today, on the 23rd anniversary of his NBA debut, the 41-year-old continues to compete at the highest level of professional basketball. His decision to formalize the partnership reflects an 11-year relationship rooted in a shared commitment to performance, recovery, and longevity.

The expanded partnership brings together one of the world's most accomplished athletes and a company helping people take greater control of how they feel, perform, and age. Together, James and WHOOP will launch global initiatives and multimedia campaigns designed to inspire everyday athletes and consumers to invest in their body's future.

“LeBron James represents the pinnacle of performance and longevity,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP.“He was one of the first 100 WHOOP members long before anyone had ever heard of Strain or our Recovery Score. Now, 11 years later, we're so proud to have him as a global ambassador.”

James's commitment comes as WHOOP continues to expand beyond its roots in elite sport into personal health. Today, WHOOP serves more than 3 million members worldwide through an always-on membership that helps people understand their bodies, make better decisions, and invest in their long-term health. With continuous physiological monitoring, personalized insights, and innovations including WHOOP Age, the company is advancing its mission to unlock and inspire performance for life.

For James, the partnership reflects a philosophy that has defined his career: extraordinary performance is built through the decisions made every day, over years and decades. His commitment to training, sleep, recovery, and understanding his body has helped shape his approach to competing at the highest level into his 40s.

“I've spent my career doing everything possible to keep my body at peak performance. For the last 11 years, WHOOP has been part of that,” said LeBron James.“I know my body better today than I did at 25. I'm not trying to be great for my age. I'm trying to be great, period. That's why making this partnership official feels like a natural next step.”

That commitment is reflected in James's approach to sleep and recovery. Newly released WHOOP insights offer a glimpse into the daily habits behind his extraordinary longevity:LeBron ranks among the top 10% on sleep efficiency across the entire WHOOP member base, demonstrating his exceptional commitment to sleep and recovery.LeBron has not missed a single day of WHOOP data collection in 2026, maintaining a perfect 100% wear rate throughout the year.: Most known for his sleep and nap consistency, entering his 40s was no different: on his 40th birthday, James recorded 9+ hours of sleep, getting a 80%+ Green recovery.

The partnership will come to life through global marketing campaigns, content, and activations across WHOOP channels.

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $950 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.