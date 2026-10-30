Keralam Post Office Horror: Man Attacks Wife, Points Gun At Bystanders Before Suicide

A man allegedly attacked his wife with an iron rod at a post office in Kuzhithozhu, Keralam, on Friday morning before shooting himself dead with a revolver, police said. The woman, identified as Sreeja, sustained serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kattappana. Her condition is reported to be critical. The deceased man has been identified as Santhosh, Sreeja's husband. Police are investigating the incident, including the circumstances that led to the attack.

Husband attacks wife at post office

The incident took place at around 9.30 am when Sreeja, who works as a temporary postmaster, arrived at the post office to open it for the day.

According to police, Santhosh allegedly approached her from behind and struck her on the head with an iron rod. She suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a private hospital in Kattappana for treatment.

Man points gun at bystanders before shooting himself

People nearby rushed towards the post office after witnessing the attack. However, Santhosh allegedly pointed his revolver at them and prevented them from approaching.

He subsequently shot himself with the firearm and died at the spot, police said.

Police investigate family dispute angle

Preliminary information suggests that the couple had been involved in frequent disputes over family matters for some time. However, police have not yet established the exact reason behind the attack.

Police personnel and forensic experts reached the post office to examine the scene and collect evidence. The district police chief also visited the location.

Officials said further legal proceedings, including an inquest, would be completed before Santhosh's body was shifted for postmortem examination. The investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)