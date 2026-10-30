8Th Pay Commission: Level 9-11 Staff Could Gain More Over 10 Years If 2.28 Fitment Factor Gets Nod

Employee unions submitted fresh demands after the 8th Pay Commission Mumbai meeting wrapped up. Staff unions want government to hike annual increment rate from 3% to 6-7%.

Chart explains how higher annual increments create massive difference in basic salary over ten years for central staff.Union leaders and pay commission officials completed crucial round of talks in Mumbai, though officials haven't released next meeting schedule.Staff unions, pensioner associations, and official delegates discussed revised pay structure, allowances, pensions, and office working conditions.Union delegates across multiple cities raised annual increment rate as primary issue, urging panel to increase existing 3% figure.Union reports show current 3% rate increased basic salary by just over 30% in ten years, prompting demand for revision.Staff associations argued that higher annual increments guarantee fair pay without making staff wait ten full years for new pay commissions.Staff body NC-JCM formally requested 6% annual increment in their memorandum, with AIDEF and FNPO supporting same proposal.All India NPS Employees Federation stated 7% rate doubles pay in seven years, calling current 3% rate inadequate against inflation.Official pay matrix lists starting basic salary as Rs 53,100 for Level 9, Rs 56,100 for Level 10, and Rs 67,700 for Level 11.Calculations indicate level 9, 10, and 11 staff could earn Rs 34 lakh, Rs 36 lakh, and Rs 43 lakh extra basic pay, subject to final orders.