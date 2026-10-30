Emdoor Information Expands Rugged AI PC Portfolio For Intelligent Edge Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emdoor Information, a leading provider of rugged computing solutions, today announced the expansion of its AI-ready portfolio designed to bring high-performance artificial intelligence directly to industrial edge environments. As enterprises accelerate Industry 4.0 and intelligent operations initiatives, the demand for on-device inference in demanding field conditions has reached an inflection point. Emdoor Information's new range of rugged AI PCs directly addresses this requirement by combining dedicated AI acceleration, industrial-grade durability, and extensive industrial connectivity into deployment-ready terminals.

Why the Industrial Edge Needs the Rugged AI PC

The migration of AI workloads from centralized data centers to operational technology (OT) environments presents a fundamental infrastructure paradox. While cloud computing offers abundant resources, transmitting all production data upstream introduces latency bottlenecks, connectivity vulnerabilities in remote locations, and heightened data-security exposure. Compounding the issue, standard consumer-grade and office computing devices lack the environmental resilience required for factory floors, moving vehicles, and outdoor deployments. Industrial edge computing must therefore simultaneously withstand extreme temperatures, persistent shock and vibration, airborne dust, and moisture ingress while delivering sufficient computational power for real-time AI inference.

Emdoor Information's AI-Ready Edge Solution

Emdoor Information's AI-Ready Edge Solution addresses this paradox through a series of AI rugged computing terminals.

First, heterogeneous AI computing: the portfolio leverages diverse processor platforms to match specific workload requirements.

Intel platform products: Intel Meteor Lake-powered AI rugged devices-the EM-X14M and EM-X15M laptops and the EM-I14M tablet-provide up to 33 TOPS with integrated NPU efficiency. Intel Lunar Lake-powered AI rugged tablets (EM-I10L, EM-I20L ) achieve up to 120 TOPS in compact, handheld form factors, functioning as high-performance AI-powered industrial tablets at the network edge.







AMD platform products: AMD Ryzen-powered AI rugged laptops (EM-A14, EM-A15 ) deliver up to 126 TOPS of AI performance.









These heterogeneous options enable on-device inference for computer vision, predictive analytics, and localized large language model applications-eliminating dependency on continuous cloud connectivity.

Second, rugged reliability: every product carries IP65 ingress protection and meets MIL-STD-810H standards for shock, vibration, and wide temperature ranges, ensuring uninterrupted operation across environmental extremes.

Third, comprehensive edge connectivity: the products are equipped with Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C), RJ45, RS232, HDMI, Oculink, and multiple USB ports, supplemented by wireless options including Wi-Fi 6E/Wi-Fi 7 and 4G with optional 5G, enabling direct integration with industrial machinery, networks, and sensor arrays.

Smart Manufacturing: Driving Automated Quality Inspection

In smart manufacturing deployments, Emdoor Information's rugged AI PCs function as high-performance AI vision processing nodes at the production line edge. Connected to high-precision industrial cameras and equipped with optional discrete graphics accelerators, the devices run integrated AI vision models and visual inspection software to execute complete machine vision workflows for quality inspection-from initial sample processing and dataset annotation through model training, image acquisition, and real-time analytical inference. This capability enables automated surface defect detection, internal assembly verification, label recognition, and intelligent product classification operating at full production throughput. Upon detecting anomalies during quality inspection, the system generates immediate alerts and transmits inspection data through high-speed communication interfaces directly to Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and enterprise quality management platforms, closing the loop between detection and corrective action while supporting automated decision-making initiatives.









Transportation: AI-Enabled Vehicle Diagnostics at the Edge

Within the transportation sector, Emdoor Information's rugged AI PCs are engineered to serve as intelligent mobile vehicle diagnostic workstations in service bays and fleet maintenance facilities. Through both wired protocols and wireless interfaces, the devices establish comprehensive vehicle-to-device diagnostic links to capture real-time data from engine, transmission, chassis, and electronic subsystems. Fault prediction and guided vehicle diagnostic applications run locally on the device, enabling rapid parsing of complex fault codes and identification of system anomalies without relying on garage-wide network infrastructure. A standout capability integrates local large language models (LLMs) with structured technical knowledge bases, functioning as an AI-assisted diagnostic advisor that helps technicians derive logical, step-by-step troubleshooting sequences from reported fault symptoms and vehicle behavior patterns. This compresses mean-time-to-repair and reduces dependency on centralized technical support.









Product Portfolio: AI Rugged Laptops, Tablets, and Copilot+ PCs

To accommodate diverse deployment scenarios, Emdoor Information's rugged AI PC portfolio spans multiple rugged form factors with clearly differentiated performance profiles. Organizations requiring high compute density in traditional clamshell designs can select Intel Meteor Lake-powered AI rugged laptops (EM-X14M, EM-X15M) for balanced performance and power efficiency, or AMD Ryzen-powered AI rugged laptops (EM-A14, EM-A15) for peak AI throughput. For field engineers, inspectors, and mobile operatives, Intel-powered AI rugged tablets -the Meteor Lake-based EM-I14M and the Lunar Lake-based EM-I10L and EM-I20L-deliver substantial AI capability in highly portable chassis, serving as flexible AI-powered industrial tablets for mobile field operations.









Common features across the portfolio include high-capacity memory, scalable SSD storage, high-definition and high-brightness displays optimized for outdoor readability, backlit keyboards on laptop variants, and dual-battery designs featuring hot-swappable large cells to ensure continuous operation during extended shifts. Security is hardened through TPM 2.0 or fTPM 2.0 hardware protection modules and integrated fingerprint authentication. All AI rugged laptops feature a dedicated Copilot physical key, extending Copilot+ PC convenience to field professionals in harsh industrial environments. The key is configured to launch Windows Copilot or, in regions where the service is unavailable, to default to Windows Search functionality.

Customer Value: Operational Advantages of Rugged AI PCs

The convergence of these capabilities translates into measurable operational advantages for enterprises deploying rugged AI PCs at the edge. Faster decision-making emerges from localized AI inference that eliminates round-trip cloud latency. Greater reliability results from rugged hardware architectures engineered for continuous operation in physically demanding environments. Simpler integration is achieved through extensive native I/O that connects directly to existing cameras, sensors, machinery, and vehicle systems without adapter proliferation.

We Are Ready for the Mission-Critical Edge

"AI is increasingly moving to the edge, where decisions need to be made in real time and computing systems must operate reliably far beyond the confines of controlled IT environments," said a spokesperson for Emdoor Information. "By combining dedicated AI acceleration with purpose-built rugged computing platforms, we are helping our customers bring intelligent processing directly to where data is generated-whether on a high-speed production line, inside a busy vehicle service bay, or at a critical public safety incident scene."

With this integrated approach to rugged hardware design, heterogeneous AI acceleration, and industrial-grade connectivity, Emdoor Information is positioned to support the continued global deployment of intelligent edge computing, providing a robust, scalable foundation for organizations seeking to operationalize AI across industrial manufacturing, transportation, and mission-critical field applications.

About Emdoor Information

Emdoor Information (SZ: 001314) specializes in providing high-quality rugged mobile computing devices and customized solutions for industry clients worldwide. Its portfolio includes rugged handhelds, rugged tablets, rugged notebooks, vehicle PCs, and industrial panel PCs. For more information, visit . Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

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