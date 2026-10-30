SQUATWOLF HITS THE CAPITAL: Homegrown Performance Wear Brand Opens 12Th Store At Yas Mall In Its 10Th Year

Its 12th store, and first in Abu Dhabi, lands in SQUATWOLF's tenth anniversary year - official ribbon-cutting on 23 October

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SQUATWOLF, the performance wear brand built from a Dubai apartment a decade ago, has just planted its flag in the capital - opening its first Abu Dhabi store at Yas Mall. It's the brand's 12th store overall, and it brings SQUATWOLF's training, running and recovery collections to Abu Dhabi for the first time.

Co-founders and Co-CEOs Anam Khalid and Wajdan Gul will mark the occasion with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on 23 October, followed by in-store activations and challenges, a DJ setting the vibe, and appearances from athletes and influencers.

The opening is the latest move in an aggressive omnichannel expansion plan that will see SQUATWOLF add 30 new stores by 2030.

What started as one brand built from a Dubai apartment is now shipping to more than 100 countries - with franchise partners in Kuwait, Qatar and Lebanon, a fast-growing multi-store presence in Saudi Arabia backed by its own Riyadh warehouse, and private equity firm ASCA Capital behind it.

“Abu Dhabi has been part of the SQUATWOLF story from the very beginning – many of our earliest customers trained here, and they've been asking us to come to them for a long time,” said Anam Khalid, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SQUATWOLF.“Yas Mall sits at the centre of the capital's sport and leisure life, so it felt like exactly the right home.”

“We set out to prove that a truly global performance brand could be built from the UAE, and every store we open is part of that statement,” said Wajdan Gul, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SQUATWOLF.“Opening in the nation's capital, in our tenth year, means a great deal to both of us. It's an amazing milestone for the brand and a sign of how much further we intend to go.”

Abu Dhabi customers can now experience SQUATWOLF's performance fabrics and fits in person for the first time, with the Yas Mall store carrying the brand's full men's and women's ranges.

Notes for editors

About SQUATWOLF

SQUATWOLF is a Dubai-born performance wear brand founded in 2016 by Anam Khalid and Wajdan Gul. Built for athletes who train consistently, the brand combines performance-science innovation with a globally relevant design language rooted in the Middle East. SQUATWOLF operates across DTC, wholesale, owned retail, and franchise channels, with a direct presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and key international markets, and franchise operations in Kuwait, Qatar and Lebanon. The brand is sold in over 100 countries.



Hinal Gandhi

Publsh Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SQUATWOLF HITS THE CAPITAL: homegrown performance wear brand opens 12th store at Yas Mall in its 10th year News Provided By Publsh Marketing October 30, 2026, 09:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.