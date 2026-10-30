Showcasing Excellence At Wetec: Homay As A China Certified Filtration System Factory

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bringing Proven Separation Engineering to International Water PlatformsThe Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition in Dubai provides a direct look into how modern engineering supports critical infrastructure across the Middle East and North Africa. During this annual industry event, technical teams and procurement managers gather to evaluate reliable separation solutions for municipal supply, industrial wastewater treatment, and resource recovery. Exhibitors demonstrate how specialized hardware components protect downstream assets while reducing continuous operational expenditures for facility owners.Among the participating manufacturers, Hangzhou Homay Filter Material Co.,Ltd brought practical engineering insights into how a China certified filtration system factory manufactures specialized fluid separation products. The technical group outlined how standard-compliant high flow cartridge designs, membrane cartridges, and precision stainless steel housings help plant operators reduce maintenance intervals while maintaining high fluid purity. Through direct technical discussions and hardware displays, Homay showed how structured manufacturing standards support global filtration requirements.Understanding the Scope and Role of WETEX in Regional InfrastructureOrganized annually by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, WETEX serves as a vital meeting point for municipal authorities, engineering procurement and construction contractors, and industrial facility managers. The exhibition focuses heavily on seawater desalination preprocessing, municipal water distribution, and industrial wastewater recycling across arid and semi-arid regions. Facilities across the Gulf Cooperation Council region operate under demanding environmental conditions, including high ambient temperatures, elevated water salinity, heavy seasonal biological loads, and continuous production schedules that offer very limited downtime for maintenance.Because water production and purification in this region require substantial energy input, engineering teams prioritize high-capacity filtration equipment that minimizes initial pressure drops and extends overall operational lifespans. Exhibitors at WETEX demonstrate how advanced polymer media configurations, optimized flow channels, and robust housing designs help power plants, chemical refineries, commercial utility networks, and food processing facilities protect downstream assets like delicate reverse osmosis membranes and critical turbine condensers.Technical Highlights and Product Demonstrations from HomayAt the exhibition, Homay displayed a comprehensive portfolio of liquid filtration equipment manufactured at its primary production facilities. Key products on display included high flow filter cartridges, melt-blown and pleated depth cartridges, membrane filter elements, stainless steel vessel housings, and disposable capsule filters. These separation technologies serve critical roles across pharmaceutical manufacturing, power generation, microelectronics, chemical processing, and food and beverage production.Hangzhou Homay Filter Material Co.,Ltd maintains ISO 9001 quality management system certification across its manufacturing processes. To ensure compliance with strict international sanitation and safety standards, the company's product lines carry certifications and verifications including FDA material compliance, HALAL standards, MSDS documentation, and SGS testing reports.In addition to standard catalog items, technical representatives from Homay outlined the company's OEM and ODM customization capability. Industrial plants often require specialized filter element lengths, custom end-cap adapters, or specific micron ratings to fit existing housing vessels without modifying piping layouts. By manufacturing both filter media and structural components in-house, Homay provides tailored filtration system elements that match exact fluid viscosity, chemical compatibility, and temperature specifications.Matching Middle East Operational Requirements with Certified ManufacturingIndustrial facilities in the Gulf region face distinct technical challenges that dictate their choice of separation media. Seawater desalination plants require dependable pretreatment filters to remove suspended solids, algae, and silt before water enters high-pressure reverse osmosis membranes. Premature membrane fouling increases energy consumption and causes frequent cleaning downtime, making consistent pre-filtration essential for plant economics.Similarly, regional power generation facilities require precise condensate polishing and cooling water filtration to prevent scale buildup on heat exchangers. In the food and beverage sector, bottling facilities rely on certified final filters to maintain ingredient water purity without altering taste or composition.Homay matches these regional demands through a combination of verified quality standards, predictable delivery timelines, and direct material equivalence to established international brands. As a experienced filtration system factory, Homay builds filter cartridges that serve as direct replacements for legacy systems, allowing plant engineers to maintain process parameters while reducing procurement expenditures. The availability of complete testing documentation and batch traceability gives plant managers confidence when integrating new filter elements into established treatment lines.Building Sustainable Cross-Border Partnerships from Exhibition ContactsParticipating in international trade events like WETEX allows Hangzhou Homay Filter Material Co.,Ltd to move beyond basic product displays and establish long-term technical partnerships. For engineering teams and facility operators, selecting a reliable filtration system requires systematic validation before installing components across active treatment lines. The transition from initial exhibition contact to complete facility integration begins with initial technical alignment, where engineers evaluate media selection based on fluid analysis and operating temperatures. Laboratory testing under actual system pressures then confirms micron retention efficiency and chemical compatibility.Following initial lab checks, engineers conduct on-site pilot testing to establish accurate service life estimates and differential pressure curves under daily operating conditions. Once commercial terms are finalized, bulk deliveries are scheduled through established logistics channels to ensure uninterrupted plant operation. Post-installation evaluations help refine maintenance schedules, ensuring that replacement elements integrate smoothly into ongoing facility workflows without causing unexpected pressure drops or production delays.By overseeing every step from polymer media extrusion to final element assembly, Homay ensures consistent quality across large volume shipments. This controlled approach helps plant managers secure dependable replacement parts while maintaining strict operational controls. Through direct site evaluations, technical feedback, and continuous product development, Homay supports industrial operators in achieving long-term processing stability. As fluid standards advance, the company continues to refine its manufacturing processes to meet evolving global demands.For more detailed technical specifications, product catalogs, and certification details, please visit

Hangzhou Homay Filter Material Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Homay Filter Material Co., Ltd.

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Showcasing Excellence at Wetec: Homay as a China Certified Filtration System Factory News Provided By Globalso October 30, 2026, 09:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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