Chinese Film The First And Last Marathon Unveils Debut Concept Poster

Producer Chen Shi

BEIJING, CHINA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new Chinese drama, The First And Last Marathon, has unveiled its first concept poster, offering an early look at a story that brings together family bonds, personal sacrifice and the determination to keep running in the face of life's challenges.The film is produced by Shanghai Yong'ergui Pictures Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Taige Film Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Yinuohe Film Co., Ltd., and distributed by ESK (GUANGZHOU) Film Co., LTD Written and directed by Ren Bo the film stars Xuanle Lü and Zhaomei Ge.The story follows Xiaohe Luo, a college student who moves to the city with his grandmother, his only family member. When she suddenly becomes seriously ill and needs a liver transplant, Luo decides to donate part of his liver to save her. With encouragement from his teachers and classmates, he makes a personal commitment before the operation: to complete the first and last marathon of his life. For Luo, the race is more than a sporting challenge. It becomes a way to confront difficult choices, honor family ties and demonstrate his resolve.Producer Chen Shi said that coordinating a film of this kind involves more than managing budgets and shooting schedules. The production team must anticipate the practical demands of different settings, from university campuses and family homes to medical scenes and marathon sequences. Careful planning of locations, props, personnel and continuity helps minimize disruptions while keeping production aligned with the story's emotional goals.Director Ren Bo said effective production management provides a stable foundation for creative work. By coordinating resources, schedules and scene-specific requirements, the team can keep filming on track while allowing greater attention to character development and storytelling.The newly released poster features a young runner in motion, with a red electrocardiogram line extending between two hands. The imagery links the physical act of running with life, family and responsibility, reflecting the film's central theme: that a race can represent far more than the pursuit of a finish line.

Alex Morgan

Silver Peak Entertainment

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Chinese Film The First And Last Marathon Unveils Debut Concept Poster News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 30, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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