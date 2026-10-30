BLA Unleashes 'QAHR' On Pakistani Forces In Balochistan With Drone, Mortar Attacks

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Oct 30 (IANS) Pakistani forces came under a series of drone and mortar attacks in Balochistan's Kharan district, resulting in casualties and material losses, local media reported.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that a main camp in Kharan's Patkin area was targeted in five drone strikes on Thursday, followed by mortar fire. However, no official figures on casualties or material losses were immediately available.

In a separate incident, another Pakistani forces camp in Kharan's Albat area came under a drone attack, while the explosives carried by the drone failed to detonate.

The latest attacks followed a similar incident three days earlier, when drones targeted a Pakistani forces camp at Tarki Dam in Surab.

Reports suggest that around 10 blasts were heard within the camp, but details of casualties or material losses remained unknown.

No armed organisation has so far claimed responsibility for the latest attacks. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), however, has previously taken responsibility for drone strikes against Pakistani military installations in Balochistan.

The group announced the launch of its aerial wing, 'QAHR' (Qazi Aero Hive Rangers), earlier this year during the second phase of its 'Operation Herof', claiming to have targeted Pakistani forces in several locations, including Gwadar Port.

Earlier this week, Pakistani forces and government-backed elements, including the 'death squads' outsourced by the Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies, suffered heavy casualties during armed attacks carried out on them in various areas of Balochistan province, local media reported.

The attacks were carried out in Basima, Panjgur, and Turbat, Balochistan Post reported, citing local sources.

"Armed men ambushed a convoy of forces near the Sajid area of Basima yesterday. According to local sources, the forces suffered casualties and two vehicles were also severely damaged in the attack. Sources further said that clashes continued in the area for more than two hours, while helicopters later arrived to reinforce the forces," the report mentioned.

It added that a convoy of forces was also targeted in an armed attack in the Gwargo area of Panjgur on Wednesday when three vehicles of the Pakistani forces were passing through the area.

"Authorities have not released any details about casualties in the attacks. Additionally, this morning, gunmen targeted members of the Pakistani army-backed 'Death Squad' in the Noduz area of Turbat. Firing was heard for a long time in the area. No details have yet been received regarding casualties in the incident," the report mentioned.