Can Mild Stroke Lead To Major One? Understanding Risks Behind Minor Symptoms

A man in his late fifties wakes up with a slightly heavy left hand. His speech is a little slow, but by afternoon he feels better. The family puts it down to tiredness or a bad sleeping position, and he goes to work the next day.

Many Indian households would handle this the same way. Symptoms that are mild or fade quickly feel safe to ignore. Doctors warn that this can be a costly assumption.

What“mild” really means

A transient ischaemic attack (TIA), often called a mini-stroke, causes symptoms that resolve completely without permanent brain damage. A minor stroke causes limited symptoms but does leave a small area of injury. Between half and two-thirds of ischaemic stroke patients fall into the mild category. The size of the symptoms says little about the artery itself. Around one in ten to one in five people with a minor stroke have a major blood vessel blocked, and some worsen over the following hours or days.

Why it matters

Studies have shown that mild strokes do not always leave patients free of lasting problems. Many people have difficulty with memory, concentration, fatigue, driving, or returning to work. A TIA is a warning that the cause, such as a narrowed artery, a plaque, or an irregular heart rhythm, is still active. The risk of a full stroke is highest in the first 48 hours and can reach 5–10% within the first week.

The first episode, then, can act as a warning. If its cause goes unchecked, the next one may not be gentle.

Where Indian families lose time

Several habits cause delay:



Waiting to see whether symptoms pass

Assuming it is gas, weakness, or a blood pressure fluctuation

Trying home remedies first

Visiting a local clinic that lacks a brain scan facility Hesitating to call an ambulance for something that“isn't serious”

Clot-dissolving injections can be given up to 4.5 hours after symptoms begin. For blockages in large arteries, clot-removal procedures can sometimes be done up to 24 hours later. Even when patients arrive late, or their symptoms have already settled, urgent treatment with blood thinners and tests to find the cause greatly reduce the risk of a second stroke. Every hour counts.

What to watch for

Remember BE-FAST: sudden loss of Balance, sudden loss of vision or double vision (Eyes), Facial droop, Arm or leg weakness or numbness on one side, Speech difficulty, and Time to call for help. A sudden, severe headache also needs urgent attention. These signs count even if they last only a few minutes.

What to do

Go straight to a hospital with a CT or MRI scanner and a stroke team. Call 108 rather than arranging private transport. Where systems allow, ambulance crews can alert the hospital in advance. Note the time the person was last seen normal. If symptoms were noticed on waking, this is the time they went to sleep. This information decides which treatments are possible.

Prevention matters just as much. Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat), smoking and tobacco chewing, alcohol, physical inactivity, and air pollution drive much of India's stroke burden. Regular check-ups and taking medication consistently make a real difference. A small symptom can be the only warning a person gets, and acting on it can prevent a much larger stroke.

-This article is authored by Dr. Swathy Surendran Nair, Consultant – Neurology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur