What Taiwan Can Teach South Korea About China's Chip Tech Theft

MENAFN - Asia Times) In November 2023, three engineers left a South Korean semiconductor testing-components company for a Chinese employer offering twice their previous salaries.

According to South Korea's Intellectual Property Office, they allegedly took proprietary probe-card designs, arranged for a Korean design firm to modify them, and used the technology to develop products in China.

By December 2025, samples had reached a semiconductor company overseas. On October 14, 2026, prosecutors announced charges against all three; a former executive suspected of organizing the operation remained in China and was the subject of an Interpol red notice request.

Probe cards touch microscopic contacts on semiconductor wafers to test chips before packaging. Their reliability affects production yields and costs, particularly for the high-bandwidth memory used in artificial intelligence systems. The victim company estimated that losing overseas business could cost it 40 billion won (US$30 billion) annually.

The case illustrates a vulnerability shared by South Korea and Taiwan: people can carry technological expertise across borders even when factories, equipment and acquisitions face tighter controls.

A broader pattern

The most consequential example involves Chinese memory-chip producer ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT). South Korean prosecutors allege that former Samsung Electronics personnel helped CXMT reproduce Samsung's 18-nanometer DRAM process.

According to Kuki News, some recruits received salaries three to five times their previous pay. Prosecutors estimated that the technology leakage cost Samsung about 5 trillion won in lost sales in 2024.

In August 2026, a former Samsung researcher testified in court that CXMT executives had sought Samsung's process recipes from the outset. The testimony and prosecutions illustrate how Chinese chipmakers have sought to accelerate their development by obtaining advanced manufacturing know-how from Korean competitors.