Maltepe Dental Clinic Adds Dental Consultation Events For Patients Considering Treatment Abroad

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISTANBUL, TR, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISTANBUL, TR - October 29, 2026 -

Maltepe Dental Clinic is travelling to England to meet patients in person, bringing its team directly to communities rather than waiting for visitors to arrive in Istanbul. The clinic has scheduled a series of patient meetups, with gatherings already held in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday 26 September 2026 and in Colchester, Essex, on Sunday 27 September 2026. Two further dates are planned in Norwich, Norfolk, on Saturday 7 November 2026 and in Folkestone, Kent, on Sunday 8 November 2026.

The clinic says the format follows public guidance for people weighing treatment overseas. The NHS Treatment Abroad Checklist, last reviewed in November 2023, lists a hard sell, a lack of information, pressure to make a quick decision and no mention of aftercare among the warning signs patients should look out for. Maltepe Dental Clinic says its dental consultation events are intended to give patients and their families the chance to put those questions to the clinical team in person before deciding whether to travel.







A Medical Tourism Planning Checklist dated July 2025, issued under the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office's Travel Aware campaign, asks patients whether they know which clinician will treat them and whether they will have a contact number for complications or concerns once back in the UK. According to the clinic, each patient meetup event, explains how treatment is planned from first contact through to aftercare and how patients stay in contact with the team after they return home.

At each gathering, patients and families meet members of the clinic's team, ask questions in person, and hear how communication continues before travel and after a return to the UK. After treatment, the clinic's London consultation clinic acts as its point of contact in the UK, where patients can be seen by a dentist for check-ups and post-treatment concerns, with care coordinated with the treating team in Istanbul.

Dr. Alper Gurhan, co-founder and co-lead dentist of Dental Clinic, said patients deserve to understand who stands behind their care at every stage of the dental tourism process. "Patients should know the people behind their care before they travel and after they come home," he said. "Meeting face to face lets them ask us directly, with no pressure to decide on the day."

Dr. Yusuf Ilhan, co-founder and of the clinic, said the meetups reflect a wider commitment to continuous communication. "Nobody should come home unsure who to call," he said. "The meetups are part of making sure they never are, because support should stay within reach in a patient's own country, not only in Istanbul."

Maltepe Dental Clinic is a dental practice in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey, with a consultation clinic in London that opened in 2022. The clinic makes restorations such as veneers and crowns in its own dental laboratory in Istanbul. Its treatments, including veneers, crowns and implants, are carried out at the Istanbul clinic, while the London clinic offers consultations before travel and post-treatment check-ups after patients return, with records shared between the two teams. Dr. Yusuf Ilhan, co-founder and lead dentist, sees patients in London and is registered with the UK General Dental Council under number 304923. The clinic's consultation events in England give people considering treatment abroad a chance to meet its team before deciding whether to travel.

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For more information about Maltepe Dental Clinic, contact the company here:

Maltepe Dental Clinic

Dr. Alper Gurhan and Dr. Yusuf Ilhan

+905452315329

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Kosuyolu Cad. No:51 Kadikoy/Istanbul 34718

CONTACT: Dr. Alper Gurhan and Dr. Yusuf Ilhan