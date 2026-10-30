Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 30 October 2026
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 24070 DKT 02/12/26 IV
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|98 23932 DKT 02/03/27 I
|540
| 340
|2.260
|100 %
|99,2585
|Total
|540
|340
The sale will settle 3 November 2026
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