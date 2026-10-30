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Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 30 October 2026


Date: 2026-10-30 05:32:05

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 24070 DKT 02/12/26 IV 0 0 - - -
98 23932 DKT 02/03/27 I 540 340
 2.260 100 % 99,2585
Total 540 340

The sale will settle 3 November 2026


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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