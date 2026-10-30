Ouros Jewels Introduces Complimentary Diamond Necklace Gifts As Part Of Customer Appreciation Initiative

Ouros Jewels free diamond pendent necklace gift

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Ouros Jewels introduces a customer appreciation offer featuring complimentary lab-grown diamond necklaces with purchases starting at $999.

- Vijay SarkheliyaNY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ouros Jewels, a fine jewelry brand specializing in lab grown diamonds jewelry, has introduced a gift-with-purchase initiative titled“A Gift From Our Heart to Yours.” The program offers customers complimentary lab-grown diamond pendant necklaces with qualifying jewelry purchases, as part of the company's efforts to recognize and thank its customers.The initiative features three gift tiers based on the total purchase amount. Orders of $999 or more qualify for a 0.50-carat round lab-grown diamond pendant necklace, while purchases of $1,499 or more receive a 0.75-carat version. Customers spending $1,999 or more receive a 1.00-carat round lab-grown diamond pendant necklace along with free shipping. Each necklace features a round lab-grown diamond set in 925 sterling silver and comes with a 16-inch cable chain.There are no restrictions on the type of jewelry customers need to purchase to qualify for the gift. Whether an order includes an engagement ring, wedding band, earrings, or a combination of different pieces, the complimentary necklace is determined solely by the total purchase value. For online orders, the corresponding gift is automatically added to the shopping cart once the qualifying amount is reached and remains included through checkout, without requiring a promotional code.The company describes the initiative as a gesture of gratitude toward customers who have supported the brand, with the complimentary necklace intended as a personal thank-you rather than a separate purchase incentive.The gift is available with qualifying purchases made through the Ouros Jewels website as well as through its physical locations in New York, London, Dubai, and Sydney. The initiative is open to customers worldwide, allowing those purchasing online or visiting the brand's locations to participate.Ouros Jewels has also established a customer review presence across independent platforms. The brand holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, based on more than 800 reviews, and a 4.96 out of 5 rating on Judge, based on more than 2,900 published reviews. Customer feedback on these platforms includes accounts of lab grown diamonds, custom jewelry orders, product quality, communication, and the purchasing experience.

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Ouros Jewels Introduces Complimentary Diamond Necklace Gifts as Part of Customer Appreciation Initiative News Provided By Ouros Jewels October 30, 2026, 09:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, World & Regional



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