Innovation City And Tiktok Launch MENA's First Tiktok LIVE Creators' Studio In The UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Innovation City, and Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General of RAK Chamber, witness Anas Hijjawi, Acting CEO of Innovation City, and Boxia Liu, Head of TikTok LIVE MENA and Türkiye, MOU signing

The Region's First TikTok Live Creators Studio at Innovation City Ras Al Khaimah

The Launch of the Region's First TikTok LIVE Creators Studio at Innovation City Ras Al Khaimah

A landmark partnership between Innovation City & TikTok LIVE to support MENA creator economy through a dedicated space for content creation and LIVE experiences

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Innovation City and TikTok LIVE are opening the first TikTok LIVE Creators' Studio in the region. Located in Innovation City Free Zone, the studio is a purpose-built content creation space where creators can produce content, explore new formats, collaborate and connect with their communities through TikTok LIVE, which provides authentic, real-time experiences that spark discovery and meaningful connections. From music performances and beauty tutorials to interactive conversations, LIVE gives creators' opportunities to showcase their talents, reach new audiences and grow their communities. The new studio builds on these opportunities by providing a dedicated space for content production and creative collaboration, supporting the continued development of the region's creator economy.Five spaces built around content creation and the impact of TikTok LIVEThe studio is made up of five rooms, each designed to support different content formats and creative experiences on TikTok LIVE:.Two Match Rooms: a dedicated setting for interactive LIVE matches, where creators can go to engage and interact with each other in real time while their communities follow the action LIVE..Music Room: built for LIVE music, performances and artist-led content..Beauty Room: a space designed for beauty creators and tutorials..Main Zone: the heart of the studio, a flexible space for collaborations, content creation and experiences that bring different communities together.With a variety of setups under one roof, creators can step outside their usual backdrop, experiment with new ideas and collaborate with creators from different backgrounds and content categories. Beyond creative exploration, the studio provides infrastructure to help creators enhance their production quality and develop a more professional approach to content creation. By supporting creators in refining their craft and building engaged audiences, the initiative can help them explore opportunities to earn through their content and contribute to the continued growth of the region's creator economy.“This studio is about giving creators the structure and support to turn their ideas into lasting businesses,” said Anas Hijjawi, Acting CEO of Innovation City.“The creator economy is becoming an important part of how the UAE's digital economy grows, and we see Ras Al Khaimah playing a meaningful role in that. We want creators to have the same practical foundations as any founder: a place to produce, access to the right partners and a community to grow with. Our partnership with TikTok LIVE makes that accessible, and we see it as the start of a long-term relationship with the creators who will shape what comes next.”Boxia Liu, Head of TikTok LIVE MENA and Türkiye, added:“TikTok LIVE gives creators a place to share their talents, express themselves authentically and build meaningful connections with their communities in real time. Through our partnership with Innovation City, we're creating a dedicated space where creators can produce content, develop their ideas and explore new ways to engage audiences. From music and beauty to interactive LIVE experiences, we want creators to feel inspired to collaborate and grow. This studio reflects our commitment to supporting creators with resources that help them take the next step in their journey and contribute to the region's creator economy.”A new destination for the region's creator communityRas Al Khaimah is already known for its mountains, beaches and adventure experiences, and the studio adds a new kind of destination for the region's fast-growing creator community. Its home at Innovation City also places creators alongside entrepreneurs and emerging digital businesses, opening the door to collaborations that go beyond content.By bringing content creation, collaboration and LIVE experiences together under one roof, the studio provides a shared space for creators across the region to turn their ideas into content, showcase their individuality and build engaged communities.The studio will be open Monday to Friday, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with weekend access available by prior booking. For more information and bookings, please visit

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Two days. Endless creativity. One BIG reveal! Innovation City and TikTok launched MENA's first TikTok LIVE Creators' Studio in Ras Al Khaimah.

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