Surrey Hypnotherapy Specialist Challenges The Idea That One Treatment Approach Can Suit Every Client

Paul Howard, Senior Partner at The Surrey Institute of Clinical Hypnotherapy, which developed Anxiety Pattern Finder 2.1.

The Surrey Institute of Clinical Hypnotherapy, SICH, specialises in anxiety-related conditions, including toilet anxiety.

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After 20 years in clinical hypnotherapy, Paul Howard questions rigid treatment assumptions and calls for greater curiosity about individual clients.

WALLINGTON, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paul Howard, Senior Partner at The Surrey Institute of Clinical Hypnotherapy, has published a personal examination of why therapists should remain willing to question their own understanding of the human mind, particularly when treating clients with similar symptoms.

In his article, "What If Everything I Think I Know About the Mind Is Wrong?", Howard draws upon more than twenty years of clinical experience to examine the limitations of relying too heavily on established psychological explanations and standardised treatment programmes.

His central argument is that recognising common patterns of anxiety or behaviour does not necessarily mean a therapist understands the individual experiencing them, or that a particular treatment will be appropriate.

"Every client is a completely different puzzle," Howard explains. "I naturally draw upon approaches that have helped other people, but I never assume that because something worked for one client, it will work for the next. I have to be prepared to change direction whenever something suggests a better way forward."

The article also explores the relationship between clinical experience, scientific research and professional certainty.

Howard argues that experienced practitioners can become attached to familiar explanations, sometimes overlooking information that challenges their assumptions.

This concern extends to his own profession.

"Clinical experience is enormously valuable, but it doesn't make us infallible," he says. "I have no interest in replacing conventional medical assumptions with a different set of unquestionable beliefs about hypnotherapy. I want to understand what helps the individual, even when that means reconsidering something I've believed for years."

The Surrey Institute of Clinical Hypnotherapy has previously published findings from its ongoing Toilet Anxiety Research Project, examining 100 completed clinical cases. The research identified recurring behavioural patterns, including repeated toilet visits, checking toilet access and avoidance.

Howard believes these findings illustrate an important distinction between recognising similarities across clients and understanding the personal circumstances of an individual.

This distinction is also reflected in the Institute's free Anxiety Pattern Finder, an online tool developed to help people identify possible underlying anxiety patterns, the fears associated with them and behaviours that may be maintaining their difficulties.

Howard describes the tool as a useful starting point rather than a diagnostic or treatment system.

"Identifying someone's anxiety pattern can give us a much clearer idea of where to begin, but it doesn't tell us which approach will work for that particular client," he explains. "In some ways therapy involves trial and error, informed by experience and by how the individual responds. The interesting question is whether identifying the pattern really tells us where to start, or whether we've simply found the next question we need to ask."

The wider psychotherapy literature also raises questions about the importance of client preferences and therapeutic relationships. A 2025 meta analysis in Clinical Psychology Review found that client preferences were associated with treatment satisfaction, completion and outcomes, although such findings do not establish that any particular method of individualising therapy is superior.

Howard hopes the article will encourage more discussion about intellectual curiosity within psychological practice, rather than reinforce divisions between conventional and complementary approaches.

"The client should never have to fit the treatment," he says. "A treatment programme is a starting point, not something to defend at all costs. The individual matters more than my theory about what is happening to them."

The full article, "What If Everything I Think I Know About the Mind Is Wrong?", is available at:

About The Surrey Institute of Clinical Hypnotherapy

The Surrey Institute of Clinical Hypnotherapy, based in Wallington, Surrey, provides clinical hypnotherapy services for anxiety and related psychological and behavioural difficulties. Senior Partner Paul Howard has more than twenty years of clinical experience and specialises in toilet anxiety.

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Telephone: 020 8669 6990 Mr Paul Howard

The Surrey Institute of Clinical Hypnotherapy

+44 20 8669 6990

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