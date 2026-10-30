Sarwa And Careem Bike Give Dubai's Money A Workout

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sarwa launches its six-month 'Make money move' campaign across nearly 2,000 Careem Bikes in Dubai, kicking off with Dubai Ride on 1 November. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This Dubai Fitness Challenge, there's a new muscle to train: your money. Sarwa, the UAE-born investing and personal finance app, and the first homegrown UAE fintech to pass US$1 billion in client assets, is taking its 'Make money move' campaign to Careem Bike, Dubai's bike-share network. The co-branded bikes l launch at Dubai Ride on Sunday 1 November, with at least 500 on the road for the city's biggest cycling morning.

By mid-November, close to 2,000 Careem Bikes and 53 station posters will carry the campaign across Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Marina Promenade, Dubai Canal, JLT, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Media City. These are the neighbourhoods where Dubai commutes, trains and unwinds.

Fitness and finance follow the same rules.

Sitting still is bad for your body. It isn't great for your money either.

Anyone who has trained for Dubai Ride knows progress comes from small efforts, repeated often, not one big push. Money works the same way. A small amount, invested regularly, builds a habit. And habits build confidence.

Financial wellbeing is as much a part of a healthy life as exercise, sleep and good food. Yet it rarely makes the list. Sarwa and Careem Bike are putting it on the agenda, right where people already look after themselves.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge asks residents to move for 30 minutes a day, for 30 days. Sarwa's campaign adds a simple idea: build a habit for your money too.

Dubai Ride sets the pace.

On Sunday 1 November, Sheikh Zayed Road turns into a giant cycle track. Dubai Ride is one of the headline events of the 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge, which runs from 31 October to 29 November. Last year, 40,327 cyclists took part, up from 37,130 in 2024. This year, the first Sarwa-branded Careem Bikes join the ride.

Built here, for here.

The partnership pairs two homegrown success stories. Careem launched in Dubai in 2012 and grew into the region's everything app. This year, Sarwa became the first homegrown UAE fintech to pass US$1 billion in client assets. Both were built here, for the people who live here.

Every Careem Bike ride is also a zero-emission trip, supporting Dubai's push for cleaner, more active ways to move around the city.

, said:“Investing should be part of everyday life, not something reserved for a select few. Our partnership with Careem brings that message into people's daily lives. Whether you're cycling on Kite Beach, or building your financial future, both should feel easy and accessible. It's a rewarding journey, where taking the long road is often the right move.”

, said:“Dubai has made wellbeing a citywide habit, and Careem Bike is part of how people live it every day. Sarwa brings a sharp idea to the ride: looking after your money is part of looking after yourself. We love working with homegrown brands that want to simplify and improve people's lives, and there's no better starting line than Dubai Ride.”

Join Dubai Ride on a Careem Bike.

Careem Bike and the RTA are giving Dubai Ride participants their first 120 minutes free on Sunday 1 November.

No bike, no Join the ride on a Careem Bike, with your first 120 minutes free. Start at the start Pick up a bike from the pop-up stations at Entrance A (Museum of the Future, Trade Centre Street) or Entrance E (Lower Financial Centre Street). Or ride in from your Unlock a bike at any of the more than 200 Careem Bike stations across Dubai and leave the car at home. Unlock in a few Update the Careem app, tap the Bike tile, then tap 'Scan to ride'. You'll add a card for security, but you won't be charged for the first 120 minutes. Plan your Bikes unlock from 5am to 8am. Routes open at 6:15am and close at 8am. Standard fares apply after 120 minutes.

Before you Register for free at dubairide and bring your own helmet. Helmets are mandatory.

Bikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so an early start helps.

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Sarwa is a leading investing and money management platform, on a mission to help everyone put their money to work. The one-stop app offers hands-off auto-investing with Sarwa Invest,

do-it-yourself trading of stocks, ETFs and options with Sarwa Trade, as well as high estimated returns with Sarwa Save. Sarwa makes investing easy and affordable by using technology to drive down costs.

Sarwa Digital Wealth (Capital) Limited is regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) as a Category 3C entity. All promotional materials are provided by Sarwa Digital Wealth (Capital) Limited, are intended only for jurisdictions where it is authorised to provide services and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to provide services in any jurisdiction where it is not permitted to do so. All investing involves risk and the value of investments can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. For further information, please see the Disclaimer Notice on Sarwa's website.

Client assets refer to the fair value of all client holdings, including equities, options, cryptocurrencies and cash, across Sarwa Invest, Sarwa Trade, Sarwa Crypto and Sarwa Save. The value of holdings changes over time with net deposits and market performance.

Careem is building the Everything App for the Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses.