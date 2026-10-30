Race To Dubai Leader Chacarra Targets European Number One Crown At DP World Tour Championship

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Eugenio Chacarra will arrive at Jumeirah Golf Estates for the DP World Tour Championship from November 12-15 with the Harry Vardon Trophy within reach, as the in-form Spaniard bids to become only the third player from his country, after Seve Ballesteros and Jon Rahm, to be crowned European Number One.

The latest chapter of a standout 2026 campaign was written in Delhi earlier this month, where Chacarra played 25 holes on a gruelling final day of the DP World India Championship, signing for a closing 70 to finish 21 under par and two clear of the field.

That third title of the year, following June triumphs at the KLM Open and the DS Automobiles 83° Open d'Italia, carried him to the summit of the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World on 4,092.89 points, ending Patrick Reed's lengthy stay at the top.

It also lifted him 11 places to 39th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and took his DP World Tour haul to four titles, building on his Hero Indian Open win at DLF Golf and Country Club last season.

“To be leading the Race to Dubai with two events to go is a dream,” said Chacarra, who will also feature at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship next week.

“To have the chance to win the Harry Vardon Trophy would be very special. I know the players behind me will push hard in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but I'm playing the best golf of my career and I can't wait to get there.”

Chacarra will be joined at Jumeirah Golf Estates by Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood, who will be chasing a fourth UAE title. The World Number Seven won back-to-back titles in Abu Dhabi in 2017 and 2018, claiming the Race to Dubai in the first of those seasons, before winning the inaugural Dubai Invitational in 2024 and lifting the PGA Tour's FedExCup last year.

Fellow Dubai resident Adrian Meronk arrives in fine form after ending a 1,078-day wait for a fifth DP World Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship earlier this month. The Pole started the final day two off the lead, before he fired a five-under 67 around the Old Course, St Andrews, pulling clear of overnight leader Casey Jarvis to finish two shots ahead of the chasing pack.

Englishman Joe Dean has also booked his place in the season finale after one of the stories of the year. Dean won his maiden DP World Tour title on home soil at the Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, making a remarkable 11 birdies in 24 holes on the final day.

Dean was playing on the EuroPro Tour as recently as 2022 and did not play any ranking golf in 2023 – the same year he earned his DP World Tour card through Qualifying School. A lack of funds meant he did not tee it up until the following February, with Dean continuing to work as a supermarket delivery driver while also seeking the help of a hypnotist to overcome his issues with international travel.

The quartet join an already star-studded field on the Earth course. Seven-time Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy returns in pursuit of an eighth Harry Vardon Trophy to draw level with Colin Montgomerie's record, while Patrick Reed – the man Chacarra displaced at the top of the Rankings – is also confirmed. They will be joined by this year's Major champions Aaron Rai, who became the first Englishman in 107 years to win the US PGA Championship in May, and Ryan Fox, who lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in July.

Now in its 18th year, the DP World Tour Championship is one of Dubai's leading sporting and social events. Entry is free on Thursday November 12 with pre-registration.

General Admission tickets for Friday to Sunday are available from AED 160, and children aged 17 and under go free across all four days, although their tickets must still be registered in advance. Groups of eight or more can save with discounted General Admission tickets.

Following its successful launch last year, the 1st Tee Experience also returns as an add-on to General Admission, giving fans a dedicated viewing area overlooking the opening tee shots, with complimentary refreshments.

Fans looking to elevate their day can upgrade to Ticket+, with access to The Greatest Bar on Earth overlooking the 17th green. Alternatively, they can choose from two premium experiences on the closing holes, but should act fast, with Sunday in the Championship Chalet and Friday in the Earth Lounge already sold out, and Saturday in the Chalet almost sold out.

Set on the 18th green, the Championship Chalet offers a front-row view of the conclusion of each round, with five-star catering, free-flowing drinks throughout the day and exclusive access to a viewing platform on the 1st tee. On the 16th green, the Earth Lounge provides a more relaxed setting to watch the closing stages unfold, with food served throughout the day and free-flowing drinks in the afternoon.

Business also takes centre stage during tournament week with the return of the DP World Tour Breakfast Club. Held in the Championship Chalet on November 11, the exclusive networking event brings together business leaders, partners and golf enthusiasts before play begins, with a light breakfast and barista coffee, curated networking with industry peers, and a guest speaker or panel discussion to be confirmed. Tickets are available from AED 200.

Away from the course, the Championship Village offers a full day out for fans of all ages. It features dedicated kids zones, free golf lessons, trick-shot shows, big screens and sports activations, along with Ladies Day on Saturday and Family Day on Sunday.