Transgulf Readymix Invests In AC3D To Accelerate Construction 3D Printing Across The GCC And Beyond

Strategic partnership combines AC3D's proprietary construction platform with Transgulf's materials expertise and GCC network AC3D targets final close of its $3 million late-seed round by year-end 2026.

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DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - October, 2026: AC3D, a vertically integrated construction 3D printing company operating from the UAE, today announced a strategic investment from Transgulf Readymix as part of AC3D's ongoing late-seed funding round. Transgulf joins Oraseya Capital, the venture capital fund of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), which invested earlier in the same round.

Transgulf is joining as a strategic partner, not solely a financial investor. The companies plan to cooperate on optimized 3D-printable concrete materials, project development and commercial deployment across the GCC. Transgulf is licensed to manufacture 3D-printing concrete mixes. Its network, production capabilities, regulatory readiness and technical expertise are expected to accelerate the sector's transformation from individual pilots to repeatable project delivery.

“Transgulf brings far more than capital. Its materials expertise, production capabilities and GCC relationships create a practical route to scale construction 3D printing. Together, we aim to integrate equipment, software, materials, building systems and contracting execution into a leading regional platform,” Boris Kozlov, Founder and CEO, AC3D.

“AC3D combines proprietary technology with hands-on execution on real construction sites - a rare combination in this sector. Together, we see an opportunity to develop advanced printable materials, expand adoption and build a UAE-based platform capable of leading the GCC market and competing internationally,” Yasar Abualrous, General Manager, Transgulf Readymix.

A Vertically Integrated Construction 3D Printing Platform

AC3D operates through a United States holding company and a UAE operating company. It is a specialized, vertically integrated contractor developing and operating its own construction-scale. UAE-made printers, software, printable material systems and building systems. Clients and project partners include DAMAC, Aldar, DP World and Dubai Municipality.

AC3D's current focus is a patented mobile 3D precast, near-site approach: digitally manufactured components are produced close to the project and assembled with flexible logistics. The company is using this model for a series of commercial and infrastructure buildings for DP World.

AC3D holds four patents and controls its proprietary core technology. It has established itself as a UAE and GCC market leader and says it is the UAE's only local manufacturer of construction-scale 3D printing equipment combining in-house technology with hands-on contracting experience. AC3D is also launching in the United States.

UAE Ecosystem Supports Commercial Adoption:

Dubai and the UAE have built one of the world's most advanced ecosystems for construction 3D printing. Decree No. 24 of 2021 established a formal framework, and Dubai Municipality has published dedicated design and construction guidelines. Dubai's strategy includes an ambition for 25% of new buildings to use 3D printing technology by 2030.

The framework gives contractors, consultants, equipment manufacturers and concrete mix plants defined routes for qualification, permitting and compliance. At scale, construction 3D printing can enable digital automation, architectural freedom, lower waste and labor intensity, and cost-competitive delivery.

AC3D plans to complete its $3 million late-seed round by the end of 2026 and invites investors, developers, contractors, infrastructure operators, material producers and technology partners to support its next stage of GCC and US growth.