4Th T20I: Phillips, Bracewell Power NZ To Record-Breaking 259/7 Against India

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, Oct 30 (IANS) Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell turned up for a batting show to lead New Zealand to a record 259/7 in the fourth T20I here at the Eden Park on Friday.

Phillips (107 from 49 balls), arguably the batter of the series so far, smashed his third T20I century, while Bracewell also hit 65 from 25 balls to help New Zealand pile up their highest-ever T20I total and also the highest by any team against India in the format.

This surpassed New Zealand's previous highest score of 254/5, which they had smashed four years ago against Scotland, and is the most by any team against India, going past the previous 257/3 that England had hit in Southampton earlier this year.

The Indian bowlers had a very tough time in the middle. They were meted out a tough treatment, similar to what the Indian batters have generally done against the Kiwis this series.

Nitish Kumar Reddy was hit for a huge 32-run over, while Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav were also meted out with some punishing treatment. Arshdeep Singh also achieved a significant milestone during the game as he completed his 150 T20I wickets, becoming the first Indian to reach the milestone in the format.

For India, Mayank Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3-48 in his four overs on return, while Arshdeep, Prince Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy also picked one wicket each.

Phillips and Bracewell put together New Zealand's innings with a jaw-dropping 115-run partnership for the fifth wicket off just 40 balls. Finn Allen also enjoyed his brief time in the middle, scoring 31 off 17 balls, while Daryl Mitchell made 24 from nine deliveries.

India opted to bowl first after Shreyas Iyer won his fourth consecutive toss of the series. The visitors made two changes to the team as Mayank Yadav and Ishan Kishan returned for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India started well with Mayank getting the struggling Tim Seifert out in the first over as the opener toe-ended an uppercut to third man, where Prince Yadav took an easy catch.

The tearaway speedster was taken to the cleaners in the third over as the last match's half-centurion Daryl Mitchell smacked him for two sixes and as many fours before Mayank plumbed him for LBW with a fuller-length ball, and the batter also burnt a review.

Finn Allen was joined by the in-form Glenn Phillips, and the two brought the hosts back on track. They ended the powerplay on a high note by hitting Prince Yadav for 14 runs to take the team 67/2 after the first six overs.

Allen meted out a punishing treatment to Axar Patel, smashing him for a four and two sixes in the eighth over, before the Indian spinner had the last laugh. Axar cleverly pitched one short and away from the hitting arc of the big-hitting Kiwi opener as he threw his arms but got caught at extra cover.

The visitors pulled things back with a couple of economical overs. Axar conceded only five runs in his next over, while Mayank returned for his third over and bounced out Bevon Jacobs for Arshdeep Singh to take an easy catch at mid-wicket in a four-run 11th over.

However, Phillips and Bracewell turned the momentum with some big next overs. They welcomed off-spinner Naman Dhir for his first over with 16 runs in the 12th before hitting Prince Yadav for 18 in the next as Phillips got to his third fifty of the series.

Bracewell went hammers and tongs behind Axar in the next over, hitting him for three fours and a six, despite a couple of hits not timed perfectly. Arshdeep returned with a seven-run 15th over, but Phillips put Nitish Kumar Reddy to the sword in the 16th over.

Having given 19 in his two overs, Nitish was smashed all around the park in a 32-run over with one no-ball as Phillips hit four straight sixes in that 16th over.

The carnage continued as Mayank wasn't spared in his final over. Having taken 3-28 in three overs, the speedster was smashed for 20 runs in the 17th. Bracewell brought up his third T20I fifty off just 19 balls, which is now also the joint-second-fastest T20I half-century against India.

Prince returned for his final over in the 18th and got the important wicket of Bracewell for 65. The Indian speedster went fuller as Bracewell looked to lap it behind but was hit on the pad as India got their man and the Kiwis burnt another review on LBW. Prince nailed a brilliant over as he used his variations to concede only six runs.

Phillips was in a different touch today as he brought up his third T20I century off 46 balls. Phillips has been the batter of the series, having hit an 82 not out and 70 in the first two matches before his 107 in the fourth game.

He was dismissed by Nitish in the final over when he miscued a lofted drive to Abhishek at deep extra covers, but the Kiwis have put up a record total against India as Nathan Smith finished with a four on the final ball.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 259/7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 107, Michael Bracewell 65; Mayank Yadav 3-48, Arshdeep Singh 1-38) against India