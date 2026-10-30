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Director/PDMR Transaction


Date: 2026-10-30 05:16:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

Director/PDMR Transaction

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Clive Richardson - Director of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0005581672
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.6649 328 £218.09
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume £218.09
e) Date of the transaction 30 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

30 October 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
AlbionVC LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


MENAFN30102026004107003653ID1111889129


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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