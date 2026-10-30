Speaker Mike Johnson and Dr. K. A. Paul in a powerful U.S.–India dialogue focused on peace, diplomacy, leadership and the pursuit of an end to the Iran war.

Speaker Mike Johnson and Dr. K. A. Paul meet in a warm and respectful discussion, highlighting their shared focus on leadership, dialogue and the pursuit of peace.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Dr. K. A. Paul pictured together, highlighting a message of dialogue, diplomacy and the pursuit of peaceful solutions to international conflict.

Dr. K. A. Paul urges Americans to engage in the democratic process, support Speaker Mike Johnson and pursue diplomacy to help end the Iran war.

- Dr. K. A. Paul, President, Global Peace InitiativeDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Dr. K. A. Paul Calls on All Americans to Support Speaker Mike Johnson and his candidates to victory on November 3rdGlobal Peace Initiative leader appeals to voters, independents and non-voters, linking political participation with his call for diplomacy and an end to the Iran warDr. K. A. Paul, President of the Global Peace Initiative and an internationally known evangelist, has issued a direct appeal to Americans, including voters, non-voters, undecided voters and independents-to participate in the democratic process and consider supporting Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican candidates as the United States confronts what Dr. Paul describes as a critical moment for peace, diplomacy and national leadership.The appeal comes as Dr. Paul continues his public campaign for an end to the war involving Iran. In a video message, Dr. Paul connects the choices Americans make at the ballot box with what he believes could be an opportunity for renewed diplomatic efforts and final negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.Speaker Mike Johnson currently serves as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and represents Louisiana's 4th Congressional District.“Each One Reach Ten, Each One Reach One Hundred”Dr. Paul is encouraging Americans to become active participants in the political process through a simple message: **“Each one reach ten. Each one reach one hundred.”**His appeal is aimed not only at traditional Republican voters, but also at Americans who may have never voted, remain undecided, identify as independents, or are simply looking for a path toward peace and stability.Rather than presenting participation as merely a political exercise, Dr. Paul describes the coming decision as one with consequences that reach beyond Washington, arguing that Americans should consider how national leadership can affect war, peace, energy costs, household expenses and the future of families.A Message Centered on PeaceAt the center of Dr. Paul's message is his call to end the war with Iran through diplomacy.Dr. Paul says he has engaged with U.S. leaders and Iranian leaders in efforts aimed at finding a peaceful resolution. He argues that the consequences of the conflict extend far beyond national borders and political institutions, affecting ordinary people through concerns including energy prices, transportation costs and the price of groceries.For Dr. Paul, the objective is not simply to discuss war, but to create the conditions necessary for leaders to return to the negotiating table.A victory for Mike will allow us to end the Iran war with final talks going on,”** Dr. Paul says in his appeal, presenting his political message as part of a broader argument for diplomacy and peace.From Washington to the American Kitchen TableThe Global Peace Initiative says international conflicts are not distant events when their economic and human consequences reach American households.Higher energy costs can affect transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and household budgets. Rising costs can also influence the price of food and other necessities.Dr. Paul therefore urges Americans to consider the connection between foreign policy and everyday life.His message is built around a simple question: **Can political leadership help move the United States away from prolonged conflict and toward negotiation, stability and peace?**Dr. Paul's Appeal to Americans Across Political LinesAlthough Dr. Paul's message specifically calls for support for Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican candidates, his appeal is directed broadly toward the American public.He specifically references non-voters, undecided voters and independents, seeking to reach people who may not normally participate in partisan political campaigns.The message is therefore framed around civic participation as well as political preference: Americans have the ability to participate, to examine the issues, to listen to competing arguments and to decide what leadership they believe best addresses the country's challenges.Dr. Paul is asking citizens to recognize that their participation can have consequences beyond Election Day.A Global Peace PerspectiveDr. Paul's political appeal is rooted in his broader work through the Global Peace Initiative, where he has repeatedly called for an end to wars and greater international cooperation.His latest message places the Iran conflict at the center of that effort and emphasizes diplomacy as an alternative to continued escalation.He argues that peace requires leaders willing to communicate across national, political and religious boundaries-even when those conversations are difficult.For Dr. Paul, the ultimate objective is not simply a political victory. It is the possibility of creating an environment in which negotiations can replace continued conflict.“The World Cannot Afford Endless War”Dr. Paul's appeal reflects a broader message he has repeatedly expressed: **“The world cannot afford endless war.He argues that the human and economic consequences of conflict eventually reach families, communities and nations far removed from the battlefield.His call is directed toward Americans at a moment when political participation, international diplomacy and economic concerns are closely connected in his message.Whether Americans agree with Dr. Paul's political position or not, his appeal highlights the importance of public participation and informed discussion about the country's direction.A Call for Americans to EngageDr. Paul is asking Americans not to remain silent or disengaged.His“each one reach ten, each one reach one hundred” message is intended to encourage citizens to speak with family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors about voting and the issues they believe matter most.His stated priority is clear: bring greater attention to the possibility of diplomacy, reduce the human cost of war and encourage political leaders to pursue a path toward peace.As Speaker Mike Johnson continues to serve as Speaker of the House, Dr. Paul's appeal places Johnson and Republican candidates at the center of his political message while connecting that support to his larger campaign for peace.A Moment for Participation, Dialogue and PeaceDr. K. A. Paul's message ultimately asks Americans to look beyond political labels and consider the human consequences of national decisions.His appeal combines faith, civic participation and international diplomacy in a single message: participate, communicate, engage and pursue peace.For Dr. Paul, the hope is that Americans will recognize the power of their individual voices and use the democratic process to express their priorities-including the desire for diplomacy and an end to war.The message is simple: Every voice matters. Every citizen can participate. And peace must remain a goal worth pursuing.About Dr. K. A. Paul and the Global Peace InitiativeDr. K. A. Paul is an internationally known evangelist and the President of the Global Peace Initiative. His public work has included humanitarian initiatives and advocacy focused on peace, international cooperation and conflict resolution. Through the Global Peace Initiative, Dr. Paul has called on political and religious leaders to pursue dialogue and peaceful solutions to international conflicts.### Media Contact**Global Peace Initiative**Dr. K. A. PaulPresident, Global Peace Initiative[Insert official media contact details]

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Dr. K. A. Paul's Urgent Message on Speaker Mike Johnson, Voting and the Path to Peace

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Dr. K. A. Paul Calls on All Americans to Support Speaker Mike Johnson and his candidates to victory on November 3rd News Provided By Kisaan Parivar Ltd October 30, 2026, 09:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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