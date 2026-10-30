American Community School Of Abu Dhabi Appoints Peter J. Light As Next Superintendent

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The Board of Trustees of the American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter J. Light as the school's next Superintendent, effective 1 August 2027, at the start of the 2027–28 academic year. Mr. Light will succeed Monique Flickinger, the longest-serving Superintendent in the school's 54-year history.

Superintendent Flickinger has led ACS since 2018, guiding the school through a period of significant institutional growth, educational innovation and strategic development, including the opening of a new state-of-the-art campus on Saadiyat Island in January 2024 and the establishment of the ACS Arabic Institute of Excellence. The first of its kind in the region, the Institute is dedicated to advancing the quality of Arabic language teaching and learning across the Middle East.

, said:“Serving such an extraordinary educational institution has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. I am immensely proud of what our educators, students, families and trustees have accomplished together and of the strong foundation we have built for the future. Great schools are defined not only by what they achieve, but by their commitment to what is possible for every student. Peter brings a collaborative spirit and a deep commitment to innovation, belonging, and student-centered learning that align beautifully with our values and vision. I am delighted to welcome him to the ACS community and look forward to working closely with him to ensure a thoughtful and seamless transition. I leave with tremendous pride in all we have accomplished and great confidence in the future of ACS under his leadership.”

The appointment follows a rigorous international search in January 2026 conducted by the Board of Trustees with the support of International School Services Leadership Search, and informed by the perspectives of faculty, staff, parents, students and the wider ACS community.

, said:“The appointment of a Superintendent is one of the most important decisions a Board can make, and we approached this search with great care and ambition for the future of ACS. In Peter, we have found a proven educational leader whose experience, integrity and commitment to excellence align strongly with our aspirations. We are confident he will build on the strengths of ACS while bringing fresh perspectives and a clear vision for its next chapter. On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Peter to our community. I would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Monique for her dedication and leadership. Monique has demonstrated resilience, care and an unwavering commitment to our students, families and staff. We are deeply appreciative of all she has contributed to ACS and the strong foundation she leaves for the future.”

Mr. Light currently serves as Superintendent of the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District in Massachusetts, a position he has held since July 2018. Widely regarded as one of the state's leading public-school districts, Acton-Boxborough is recognized for its commitment to academic excellence. With more than 20 years of experience in education, Mr. Light brings a strong track record of leading complex educational organizations, advancing innovative approaches to teaching and learning, fostering inclusive school cultures, and building meaningful partnerships with families and communities.

Mr. Light holds degrees from the University of New Hampshire and Yale University. He also completed the MSAA Leadership Licensure Program in Educational Administration at Endicott College and participated in a superintendency leadership program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

, said:“I am deeply honored to have been selected as the next Superintendent of the American Community School of Abu Dhabi. From my earliest conversations with the entire ACS community, I was struck by its strong sense of purpose and the genuine care and ambition that shape its whole-child approach to education. I believe exceptional schools are built on relationships, trust and a shared commitment to helping every student discover and pursue their potential. I look forward to listening, learning and working alongside the ACS community to build on its remarkable strengths and shape the opportunities ahead.”

In the months leading up to August 2027, Mr. Light will work closely with Ms. Flickinger and the Board of Trustees to ensure a thoughtful and structured transition, preserving institutional knowledge, maintaining continuity of leadership, and sustaining progress toward the school's strategic priorities. As ACS enters its next chapter, the appointment reflects the school's commitment to building on its strong foundation while continuing to advance educational excellence, innovation, and the development of future-ready students, guided by its enduring mission to empower all students to shape their future.