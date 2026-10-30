Arada Reopens UAE Real Estate Debt Markets With Successful Closure Of $400 Million Sukuk
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Transaction marks first post-conflict UAE real estate debt issuance
Five-year offering priced with a coupon of 8.875% attracted order book of over $700 million, with subscription reaching 2x at its peak
Sukuk assigned expected ratings of BB- by Fitch and B1 by Moody's
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